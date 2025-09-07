This Monday brings to Lidl the new release that knocks out Ikea and Leroy Merlin: a sensation

Lighting outdoor areas is a priority in many homes, not only for aesthetics but also for safety and convenience. The relationship between efficiency and price is essential when making purchasing decisions. Currently, people are looking for solutions that are easy, durable, and well-priced.

Lidl is gaining ground over stores specializing in home solutions. Lidl is doing so because consumers compare power, savings, and assembly before deciding. This Monday, Lidl is making a move with a proposal that leaves all the most recognized competitors behind.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

The LED spotlight arriving this Monday

Lidl is putting on sale on Monday an outdoor LED spotlight with a low-consumption module. It offers a maximum power of 24 W and neutral white light. The luminous flux reaches 2,050 lumens with a wide beam.

The listed price is 12.99 euros, which is in line with the market. The package includes a mounting bracket, screws, and instructions. It is designed for fixed installation on a wall or facade.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Motion sensor and technical data of Lidl's spotlight

The motion detector is rotatable and adjustable in sensitivity. Its approximate range is 39 ft. (12 m) with a 180° angle. It also features an adjustable dusk sensor to activate only when needed.

The light duration can be adjusted between 10 seconds and 7 minutes. This way, it adapts to entrances, garages, and passageways without extra consumption. According to the datasheet, it saves up to 80% compared to a 130 W incandescent bulb.

The estimated lifespan of the unit is 30,000 hours. The unit is not dimmable and operates with an LED module. It doesn't work with batteries; it requires a stable electrical connection.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Robust design and basic installation

The LED spotlight's housing is made of aluminum with a glass cover and parts of plastic and steel. The sealed finish achieves IP44 protection class against splashes. It measures approximately 6.3 in. x 7.6 in. (16 cm x 19.2 cm) and 3.5 in. (9 cm), and its weight is about 1 lb. (460 g), suitable for light fixtures.

The spotlight comes with a mounting bracket and fastening material included. Maintenance is limited to cleaning the glass and checking the screws; it doesn't require bulb replacement. In addition, it reduces care and maintenance time.

Lidl is marketing this new product as a quick option to improve home lighting. Lidl recommends checking the location to avoid shadows and glare. Consumers with a garden, terrace, or covered entrance will benefit immediately.