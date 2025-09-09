Long lines at Lidl since yesterday to get the most sought-after item: revolutionize your home

Lidl stores have been the center of attention since yesterday. There have been long lines of customers who have rushed to get the most sought-after item of the season. The craze for this item has been such that many have been forced to wait patiently to take it home and start enjoying its benefits.

The phenomenon has not only attracted attention because of the product itself, but also because of how accessible it is for a wide variety of people. Consumers have shown particular interest in practical solutions they can use at home. All of this without the need to make large investments.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl paint set: three options to choose from

The item is a paint set designed for those who want to give their homes a new look in a simple and economical way. This set includes paint rollers and tools to make the job easier. It allows anyone, regardless of their level of experience, to achieve professional results in the comfort of their home.

The basic 10-piece set is ideal for painting wood, with a diameter of 8.9 in. (225 mm), providing efficient coverage on small surfaces. There is also a paint roller with a telescopic rod available, which makes working on walls and ceilings easier thanks to its adapted design. This set has approximate dimensions of 11.2 x 11.2 x 11.2 in. (285 x 285 x 285 mm) and is perfect for those who want to tackle larger projects with ease.

In addition, Lidl offers a set with two paint rollers, also with a diameter of 8.9 in. (225 mm). This set is perfect for those who want to have an extra roller to improve coverage or finishes. Best of all, each of these sets is available for an affordable price of 6.99 euros.

Lidl and the set that spark excitement

This paint set stands out not only for its low price, but also for the quality of the materials used. With a practical and easy-to-use design, it has caught the attention of customers who want to renovate their spaces without having to turn to expensive professional services. In addition, the versatility of the set, which allows it to be used on different surfaces, makes it an ideal option for those who enjoy DIY projects.

With these sets, Lidl has managed to offer its customers a complete tool for carrying out painting projects at home efficiently. Without a doubt, the low price and the quality of the product have been key for it to be one of the most demanded in stores.