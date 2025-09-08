Maximum happiness for home handymen: Lidl has just brought the best tool

For DIY enthusiasts and home repair fans, having the right tools makes all the difference. There are many options on the market, but some products stand out for their functionality and versatility. Lidl has just added a tool that promises to make home projects much easier, ideal for those looking for practical and effective solutions.

With the arrival of this new product, handymen will have a robust and easy-to-use tool. Thanks to its design and features, it's the ideal tool for those seeking precision and reliability. It can be used by experts as well as by those who are just DIY hobbyists.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl: features and details of the rivet nut tool

The Parkside rivet nut tool or blind rivet pliers comes with a total of 151 pieces. This makes it a complete set for carrying out a wide variety of tasks. It includes 5 sets of interchangeable nozzles, covering common blind rivet sizes from M5 to M12.

The pliers' design allows for a comfortable and secure grip, which makes work easier during long periods. The kit is perfect for inserting threads into thin materials such as metal tubes or sheets. In addition, the pliers fit very well in the hand, allowing for precise work.

This tool set also includes a mounting wrench. You can easily change the nozzles, and everything is stored neatly in a practical storage case. With all this, you're prepared to tackle various tasks without complications.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Use and advantages of Lidl's tool

The rivet nut tool is ideal for working with materials of different thicknesses. The blind rivets included in the kit are made of galvanized steel, which gives them durability and resistance to corrosion. In addition, the pliers are suitable for working with rivets in M5, M6, M8, M10, and M12 sizes, covering a wide range of applications.

The interchangeable nozzles allow you to adapt to the needs of the project at hand. With a maximum working stroke of 0.35 in. (9 mm) and a total weight of approximately 6.28 lbs. (2.85 kg), this set is robust but comfortable to use. In addition, it comes in an organized case that makes transport and storage easy, keeping everything in place for quick and efficient access.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

The Parkside rivet nut tool will be available in Lidl stores starting today. Its price of 34.99 euros makes it an attractive option for DIY fans looking for a professional tool without having to spend too much. Without a doubt, it's an essential tool for those who enjoy doing their own repairs or maintenance work at home.