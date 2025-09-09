Lidl goes all out with the product that thousands of customers need

The world of work accessories is constantly evolving, always seeking the best value for money. People who spend long hours at work need garments that provide comfort and durability. That's why choosing the right tools and garments has become a key topic for many consumers.

More and more, Lidl customers are looking for practical and high-quality solutions for their daily routines. Advances in the design and manufacturing of workwear have made them more accessible and functional. In this regard, Lidl has found the formula to meet this demand with one of their latest innovations.

Lidl introduces Caterpillar socks

Caterpillar work socks have features that make them stand out from others on the market. Made with 88% cotton, they're designed to offer a comfortable and breathable experience throughout the day. In addition, they feature Cordura in the toe and heel areas, which gives them exceptional resistance in high-friction zones.

The product includes three pairs of socks, available in black and gray or anthracite, ideal for matching with any work outfit. High-stress areas, such as heels and toes, are additionally reinforced, which extends their durability even under intensive use. For just 4.99 euros, these socks offer excellent value for money.

Material and care for long-lasting durability

The composition of Caterpillar socks ensures an ideal combination of comfort and resistance. In addition to cotton, they contain 1% elastane for greater elasticity and fit. With 10% polyester and 1% polyamide, a robust structure is ensured that withstands the demands of the most demanding jobs.

To keep them in perfect condition, it's recommended to follow the care instructions. They can be machine washed at a maximum temperature of 104 °F (40 °C), without using bleach or a dryer. They shouldn't be ironed or dry cleaned, which makes their maintenance easier.

These simple care steps ensure that the socks keep their shape and durability over time. This, together with the product's own features, makes them everyone's favorite garment.

A practical and affordable option from Lidl that arrives today

Lidl is putting Cat socks on sale in stores today to once again meet their customers' needs. Caterpillar work socks are ideal for those looking for an affordable and durable option without compromising quality.

The comfort these socks offer, along with their resistance, makes them a popular choice among workers. If you're looking for a reliable product to accompany you during long workdays, this is the perfect addition to your workwear.