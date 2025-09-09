Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
A man in a blue jersey clapping in front of a Lidl sign in an indoor setting.
Customers applaud Lidl for this item that they are putting on sale today in all their stores | Getty Images, Lidl
News

Lidl goes all out with the product that thousands of customers need

An ideal option for those who seek durability and comfort in their wardrobe without giving up a competitive price

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

The world of work accessories is constantly evolving, always seeking the best value for money. People who spend long hours at work need garments that provide comfort and durability. That's why choosing the right tools and garments has become a key topic for many consumers.

More and more, Lidl customers are looking for practical and high-quality solutions for their daily routines. Advances in the design and manufacturing of workwear have made them more accessible and functional. In this regard, Lidl has found the formula to meet this demand with one of their latest innovations.

CAT work socks offer at Lidl, 3-pair pack, sizes 39 to 46, made of cotton, priced at 4.99 euros with a 66 percent discount off the recommended price of 15 euros.
Caterpillar work socks will be the most sought-after item at Lidl starting today | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl introduces Caterpillar socks

Caterpillar work socks have features that make them stand out from others on the market. Made with 88% cotton, they're designed to offer a comfortable and breathable experience throughout the day. In addition, they feature Cordura in the toe and heel areas, which gives them exceptional resistance in high-friction zones.

The product includes three pairs of socks, available in black and gray or anthracite, ideal for matching with any work outfit. High-stress areas, such as heels and toes, are additionally reinforced, which extends their durability even under intensive use. For just 4.99 euros, these socks offer excellent value for money.

Three pairs of black socks with yellow details and the word CAT at the top against a blurred background of a store.
The socks come in packs of three pairs, and one of the colors that Lidl has put on sale is black | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Material and care for long-lasting durability

The composition of Caterpillar socks ensures an ideal combination of comfort and resistance. In addition to cotton, they contain 1% elastane for greater elasticity and fit. With 10% polyester and 1% polyamide, a robust structure is ensured that withstands the demands of the most demanding jobs.

To keep them in perfect condition, it's recommended to follow the care instructions. They can be machine washed at a maximum temperature of 104 °F (40 °C), without using bleach or a dryer. They shouldn't be ironed or dry cleaned, which makes their maintenance easier.

These simple care steps ensure that the socks keep their shape and durability over time. This, together with the product's own features, makes them everyone's favorite garment.

Three pairs of gray CAT brand socks with yellow details on a blurred store background
You can find cat socks in two colors at Lidl, one of which is gray or anthracite | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

A practical and affordable option from Lidl that arrives today

Lidl is putting Cat socks on sale in stores today to once again meet their customers' needs. Caterpillar work socks are ideal for those looking for an affordable and durable option without compromising quality.

The comfort these socks offer, along with their resistance, makes them a popular choice among workers. If you're looking for a reliable product to accompany you during long workdays, this is the perfect addition to your workwear.

➡️ News