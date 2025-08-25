This Monday you can find at Lidl the gadget that makes your clothes look brand new

In Spain, supermarkets have stopped being just a place to buy food and nothing else. They have become spaces where consumers look for something more. Lidl has managed to stand out as one of the main players in this evolution in consumption, giving their customers everything they need.

Every week, Lidl surprises with new products that combine functionality, price, and design. That mix has allowed them to earn the trust of millions of customers across the country.

An item designed by Lidl to make life at home easier

Starting this Monday, Lidl is adding Kleenezey Dryer Balls to their catalog. It is an item that Lidl has described as a great help to speed up clothes drying. In addition, it helps fabrics become softer, with fewer wrinkles and almost no creases.

The product comes in three pack models, available in white, gray, and pink. Each set includes two reusable balls with approximate measurements of 2.4 x 3.2 in. (6.2 x 8.2 cm).

Their design is aimed at offering comfort at home with low energy consumption. This makes the balls a practical solution for those who seek efficiency without complications.

Savings with Lidl within everyone's reach

The recommended price for this item was 4.99 euros, but Lidl offers it with a 40% discount. This way, the complete pack is available for 2.99 euros, which puts each unit at just 1.50 euros.

Reusability is one of the main advantages, since it allows people to reduce expenses and generate less waste. In addition, it helps optimize electricity use during the drying process. At a time when consumers value savings more than ever, this type of proposal strengthens Lidl's image as an innovative supermarket committed to family finances.

A new product adapted to Spanish households

Customers look for products that simplify daily tasks and offer visible benefits. These balls meet that need, becoming an ally for clothes care. Lidl's commitment to useful and affordable solutions connects directly with the preferences of Spanish consumers.

Lidl thus consolidates its place in an increasingly demanding market. Available starting today in all stores in Spain and on the official website, this new product strengthens the trust of those who choose Lidl as their supermarket of choice.

Now you know, Kleenezey Dryer Balls are presented as one of the most practical proposals of the season. For just 2.99 euros, consumers can enjoy an economical, reusable, and effective gadget that improves clothes care at home. If you don't hurry, you'll miss out on them, because they're sure to fly off the shelves.