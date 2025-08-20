Goodbye restaurants: Lidl has the food the whole family loves and it's a delicacy

More and more people, for various reasons—whether to lower family expenses or to enjoy their home—are looking for tasty options to eat at home without giving up good taste. However, nobody wants to complicate things and spend hours in the kitchen, especially with the heat of this season. Taking advantage of this, supermarkets have become indispensable allies for enjoying high-level food, but at home.

Lidl, always alert to trends, has expanded its catalog of prepared products that adapt to any occasion. Their offerings combine quality, variety, and a price that's hard to beat. This alternative has earned a place at the table of thousands of families.

Lidl's dish that wins everyone over with its flavor and price

Among these options, one stands out that has become a sales success: Delicias del mar with garlic shrimp. From the Ocean Sea brand, they come in 6.2 oz. (175 g) trays ready to eat. Their versatility allows people to enjoy them cold or lightly sautéed in a pan.

The secret to their popularity lies in the combination of ingredients. They contain surimi made with egg white, 10% shrimp, wheat flour, sunflower oil, and spices. All of this is seasoned with garlic and sea salt, which enhances their Mediterranean flavor.

Lidl ideas to enjoy at home or impress at a gathering

One of the strengths of this dish is that it allows for multiple ways of preparation. It can be served as a light dinner, as an appetizer, or as a salad topping. It also pairs perfectly with rice, pasta, or even canapés with salmon.

People can add avocado, peppers, a touch of olive oil, or use it as a base for quick sauces. In addition, those who visit Lidl in search of this product can take the opportunity to try the range of international dishes from Chef Select. This line, available since June, includes recipes inspired by cuisines from different countries.

This is a proposal designed to be enjoyed on vacation without spending hours in the kitchen. With this promotion, Lidl once again shows that eating well at home is possible and affordable. It's an option that wins over those who seek quality without needing to go out to a restaurant.