Racing, Valladolid, Cádiz and Mirandés want a player from the Saudi Pro League

Everything indicates that Racing, Mirandés, Valladolid, and Cádiz have requested the loan of a young Spaniard who plays for Al Qadsiah, which paid €1.4M to Tenerife. The four clubs see the young academy product as a fresh addition to strengthen the midfield for next season.

These requests reflect a strategic move: Al Qadsiah wants the player to get minutes in Spain before bringing him into the Saudi Pro League. Meanwhile, the Spanish teams see him as a low-cost solution with high growth potential.

The name several Spanish clubs want

Just a few months ago, Aarón Martín (La Orotava, 2006) was a positive surprise in LaLiga SmartBank. The young midfielder made his debut with Tenerife in September 2024 and quickly established himself, scoring his first goal in October against Real Zaragoza. At just 18 years old, his maturity on the field has attracted attention both in Spain and abroad.

| La Liga Hypermotion, CD Tenerife

Million-euro signing that revolutionized his career

On February 3, 2025, CD Tenerife announced Aarón's transfer to Al Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia for €1.4M. The player has remained on loan at Tenerife until June, keeping active in Segunda División. According to Transfermarkt, his new contract with the Saudi club runs until June 2028, with a market value estimated at €1M.

| CD Tenerife, al qadsiah

Performance in Segunda: key data and statistics

Aarón played 14 Segunda matches and 2 Copa del Rey matches during the 2024/25 season with Tenerife, recording one goal and one assist.

The numbers highlight his strong performance: 28 league appearances, 2 goals, 2 assists, and 5 yellow cards, totaling 1,619 minutes on the field. His consistency in the starting eleven and competitive ability made him a reliable player for Pepe Mel's tactical setup.

Tactical potential and expected contributions

Aarón usually plays as a central midfielder, a profile known for its balance between physical presence and technique. He is 5 ft. 9 in. (1.75 m) tall, plays with his right foot, and has been compared to midfielders with strong game-reading skills.

The interested clubs believe he can provide rhythm control and transition in the center of the field. He offers great tactical adaptability, as he can contribute in both double-pivot systems and 4-3-3 structures. He also brings energy and defensive coverage, in addition to emerging offensive vision.

Current context of the interested clubs

Racing Club is looking for a dynamic midfielder to strengthen the midfield after several squad changes. Meanwhile, CD Mirandés aims to consolidate itself in the middle of the table, and Aarón would offer youth and potential.

Valladolid needs alternatives that bring dynamism to the pivot, especially in case of loss under pressure. Cádiz CF sees the academy product as the freshness and competitiveness they require in midfield.

Next season: loan or permanent move?

The decision about his future will depend on several factors:

The player's desire: to continue his adaptation in Spain or immediately join Míchel's project in Saudi Arabia. The role Al Qadsiah offers him in preseason. The firm interest of the Spanish clubs and the loan conditions: duration, purchase clause, salary distribution...

His move to Saudi Arabia has allowed him to secure a long-term contract, but his growth will continue with minutes in Europe. The coming months will be key to determining whether his near future will be in LaLiga SmartBank or already in the Saudi Pro League.