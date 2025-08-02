Prince Harry lets his guard down and reveals King Charles III's true condition

Prince Harryhas once again stirred up controversy in the British monarchy with statements that have put everyone on alert. His latest interview has revealed unknown aspects and has caused great anticipation about the current state of the royal family.

From his residence in California, the Duke of Sussex has expressed feelings and opinions that could change the public perception of the internal tensions within the Royal House. However, there is still much to learn about what is really happening within this historic institution.

| ITV Studios

The king's illness and the difficult relationship with his son

In February 2024, it was confirmed that King Charles III had cancer, impacting the United Kingdom and the world. Since then, the monarch has been under strict medical supervision. Recently, after a visit to Newmarket, Charles III has confirmed that he has already been discharged, which indicates an improvement in his health and gives hope to his followers.

Despite the diagnosis and the delicate health situation of King Charles III, the relationship with his son Harry remains tense and complicated. The personal differences and family conflicts have not yet found common ground for reconciliation. This emotional distance continues to mark a difficult chapter within the British monarchy.

More than a year after the public announcement about King Charles III's illness, it is now that Prince Harry has publicly expressed his concern for his father's health. According to various media outlets, these statements have surprised many due to the delay in addressing such a sensitive issue. The Duke of Sussex has hinted at a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to get closer, although the family situation remains complex.

| ITV Studios

Prince Harry gets emotional when talking about his father's health

In a moment of sincerity and carelessness, Prince Harry spoke about his father's health, showing an emotional concern. He stated that he doesn't know how much time the monarch has left, recalling that life is valuable and that it makes no sense to continue with conflicts. Despite the affection, he acknowledged that the family wounds remain open, and he confessed his desire for reconciliation, although he knows that some members will never forgive him for telling his truth.

Although their last meeting was in February, where they saw each other briefly, they have not kept any further contact since then. According to sources close to the Palace cited by The Mirror, the king is visibly upset and frustrated by the constant public exposure of family matters by his son. The situation further aggravates an already complicated relationship.

An associate told The Sun that Charles III disapproves of Harry using the media to make their internal disputes public. In addition, there is concern about the use of public resources for legal defense against the lawsuits that the Duke of Sussex has filed against the royal institution.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Harry and Charles's health: voices that still find no answer

For several months, Prince Harry has begun to publicly express his growing concern for his father's health, King Charles III. In his statements, he has insisted on the importance of leaving differences behind and seeking family reconciliation. These words have surprised many due to their more vulnerable and sincere tone.

However, neither the Royal House nor Charles III himself have issued official comments about these statements. The Palace keeps a discreet silence, avoiding fueling the controversy and prioritizing the monarch's privacy. This silence increases the uncertainty about whether there will be a rapprochement between father and son.

Meanwhile, the absence of a clear response doesn't prevent public opinion from closely following every move of the Duke of Sussex. Many hope that this desire for reconciliation will soon become a reality, although for now only Prince Harry's voice is being heard.