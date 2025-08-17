KO to MediaMarkt: Lidl already has the appliance you won't part with this August

Summer brings high temperatures that make it essential to have solutions to keep cool. In the midst of the search for effective products, customers value appliances that offer immediate results without complications. That's why appliances to fight the heat have become essential during this season.

Lidl remains one of the most popular chains thanks to their quality products at competitive prices. This season, Lidl has launched a device that promises to be the best option to keep cool without having to resort to more expensive alternatives. This device is designed to guarantee comfort without complications, making it the ideal solution for many homes.

Lidl sells the most efficient and comfortable tower fan

Lidl has launched the Ufesa 45 W tower fan, a product that has won consumers' preference this summer. This fan features three adjustable speeds, which allows users to adapt it to their needs. Its oscillating movement, both to the right and to the left, allows air to circulate throughout the room, ensuring coolness in every corner.

In addition, the fan has a practical and lightweight design, weighing only 5 lbs. (2.3 kg). It includes a carrying handle that makes it easy to move from one room to another without effort. This makes it an excellent option for those looking for a versatile and easy-to-use device, without taking up too much space at home.

Timer and remote control: comfort and energy savings

The Ufesa fan is not only practical, but it also features advanced functions such as a 7.5-hour timer. This function is ideal for those who prefer the fan to turn off automatically after a set period of time. In addition, its remote control allows users to easily adjust the speed and timer from anywhere in the room.

Another notable feature is its low noise level, with only 55 dB of sound power, which makes it ideal for use at night without disturbance. Its compact design and non-slip silicone base make it safe and stable on any surface. This fan is perfect for enjoying a cooler summer without having to resort to costly alternatives.

Lidl continues to surprise consumers with innovative and affordable products. This Ufesa 45 W fan, at just 59.99 euros, has become one of the most popular options to keep the home cool.