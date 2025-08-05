Ter Stegen surpasses all limits, Barça opens disciplinary proceedings against him: the reasons

FC Barcelona is experiencing moments of maximum tension during the 2025 preseason, with a new chapter in the already complicated relationship between Marc-André Ter Stegen and the Catalan club. The German goalkeeper, a key piece in recent seasons, has made a decision that has left both the club and Barça fans perplexed, generating uncertainty and annoyance among the blaugrana board of directors.

Ter Stegen recently decided, together with the club, to undergo surgery due to recurring back problems, personally announcing an estimated recovery time of three months (3 months). Many consider this action to be hasty and unilateral, and now it has been aggravated by another controversial decision from the German footballer.

Unprecedented refusal from Ter Stegen causes a blockade at Barça

According to information revealed by Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen has refused to sign the necessary consent for Barcelona to send his medical report to LaLiga's Medical Commission. This document is essential for the league to assess the exact severity of the goalkeeper's injury and officially determine his period of absence.

| F.C. Barcelona

This refusal creates a total blockade for Barça, since without the goalkeeper's approval, the club can't send this document and, as a result, won't be able to use part of the player's salary to ease their 'financial fair play' issues. It's important to remember that if a footballer's absence exceeds four months (4 months), LaLiga allows the club to use 80% of the injured player's salary to register new players. This procedure was previously key for registering signings like Dani Olmo and Íñigo Martínez after the injuries of Christensen and Araujo, respectively.

Immediate disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen's stance has led Barça's board of directors to take drastic measures. The club has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against the German player, putting the matter in the hands of their legal services. Depending on the outcome of the internal legal process, this situation could even result in financial or disciplinary sanctions.

Although the blaugrana club acknowledges the player's right to keep his medical data private, they believe that this refusal seriously harms the interests of the club and the team, including the registration of the recently signed Joan Garcia. This situation is creating palpable tension both institutionally and in sports terms.

Even so, a meeting is scheduled between the German and the club, and Barça's top management trust that he will reconsider. They also believe, according to Victor Navarro, that this decision is damaging the club's image and harming the rest of his teammates.

Differences over recovery time increase the tension

The initial forecast of three months (3 months) released by Ter Stegen on his social media contrasts with the club's assessment, which estimates around five months (5 months) between full recovery and competitive return. Barcelona mentioned in the German's official medical report a "reintervention" due to problems in the same lumbar area operated on in 2023, but avoided specifying an exact recovery time.

This disagreement over timing, together with the footballer's recent refusal to cooperate, is increasing the tension between player and club. Internal sources from the team have expressed surprise at this unprecedented attitude in the recent history of the Catalan club.