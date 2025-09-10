Hansi Flick doesn't take his eyes off a player, future plan: he excites Barça

Barça has turned its youth academy into an inexhaustible engine of talent. Year after year, La Masia produces players who end up strengthening the first team as if they were true strategic signings. The training model continues to project great prospects, and these days one name has emerged strongly in an international tournament that measures the best youth players on the planet.

Barça's Juvenil B is participating in the youth Club World Cup and has already made history by qualifying for Wednesday's final in Córdoba. The team led by Cesc Bosch defeated Corinthians in the quarterfinals and Palmeiras in the semifinals, both times after drawing 2-2 and winning the penalty shootout 4-2. In the penultimate round, Iu Martínez stood out, scoring a decisive brace in the first half to put the match on track.

Iu Martínez belongs to the 2009 generation, one of the most promising in the academy, and this season he has moved up from Cadete A to Juvenil B. Born in Súria, he arrived at La Masia after training at Súria FC and Gimnàstic Manresa. A direct winger, with a good shot and the ability to break lines, he has been one of the most closely watched names by the coaches during this tournament. Against Palmeiras, he scored first by running into space and then calmly finishing a rebound inside the box.

| Sport

His previous records didn't suggest he would be a protagonist, since he hadn't scored in the tournament until then. However, the semifinal established him as an unexpected hero and attracted the attention of Hansi Flick, who is watching the tournament with interest. The German coach is keeping a close eye on a youngster he considers a future first-team player. Although everything in due time.

Barça seeks its first title and assesses its immediate future

Wednesday's final against Racing de Avellaneda, which eliminated Real Madrid, will be a historic opportunity for the club. They have never won this tournament, although they have already been runners-up three times. Winning it would mean collective success and an individual showcase for players like Pol Mancheño, the top scorer, or Gerard Sala, decisive in the shootouts. However, Iu Martínez's emergence has changed the narrative, making him the big new story.

| FCB

Flick is closely following the development of the youngsters because Barça must anticipate natural replacements. The economic policy forces them to reduce multimillion signings and trust the academy as a competitive solution. The 2009 generation is set to become a reference in a few years, and within that group, Iu Martínez has shown the ability to step up in moments of maximum demand.

The immediate challenge is to win an unprecedented title and consolidate positive feelings. The medium-term challenge will be to keep growing at La Masia and show that he can move up to higher categories. For the first team, having a 16-year-old winger who is already performing in international contexts is a source of excitement that strengthens the club's commitment to youth development.