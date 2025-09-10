Gavi with Carles Puyol: what have they done together

Gavi returns to the spotlight with his knee at the center of the debate, and Barcelona fans are holding their breath regarding his condition. The international break is over and the squad is back to work, with the midfielder monitoring his sensations every day.

Gavi's knee, medical decision and prudent timelines

The medical staff have opted for a conservative treatment, without immediate surgery, after new tests and specialized consultations. The goal is to ease the pain in his right knee and restore stability before gradually reintroducing competitive load.

Among the options considered was an arthroscopy to clean the area, but it has been provisionally ruled out. The scare came at the end of August, when he left a training session with pain in the same joint that was operated on in 2023. Tests ruled out damage to the cruciate ligament, and the club is following a three-week plan that will keep him out against Valencia.

Montmeló explains the photo with Puyol that set social media on fire

Montmeló explained the photo, because Gavi met Carles Puyol in the paddock. The image was taken during the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, with Marc Márquez present and cameras closely watching every Barça gesture. On Saturday, there was already attention on the sprint race, won by Marc after Álex crashed while leading.

Puyol shared the day on his profiles and expressed explicit gratitude to the organizers, with the smile that made him an eternal captain. The photo with Gavi spread like wildfire and reinforced a narrative of sports celebrity and generational continuity that is so popular at Camp Nou.

The midfielder appeared accompanied by his partner, Ana Pelayo, whose discreet profile matches the current medical and personal moment. Both visited the Ducati area and greeted key figures, keeping a low profile that sparked more curiosity than exposure.

The sports celebration had a blue winner, because Álex Márquez won on Sunday and thwarted his brother's attempt at an early title. The race gathered 205,000 spectators (187,000), the highest figure since 2008, and the podium was completed by Enea Bastianini with a notable gap.

Official reactions and reading for Barça fans

The club is conveying calm and, for now, ruling out arthroscopy, prioritizing physical therapy and pain control in microcycles. The report is flexible: if the discomfort subsides, reintegration will be accelerated, and if not, more interventionist measures will be considered.

If improvement doesn't come, the next step would be a minimal arthroscopy to explore the joint and relieve discomfort. Meanwhile, the schedule is tight with Valencia, Newcastle, and Getafe, and the team will need his intensity to raise the tempo.

The image with Puyol, beyond its viral impact, returns to Gavi a narrative of courage, composure, and ambition that he needed. The former captain's leadership served as a mirror for years, and today it works as an emotional talisman for the return the locker room longs for.

The question is no longer if he will return, but how and when, because his energy defines the team and his absence is felt. If the medical plan is correct and the schedule is favorable, the romance with the stands will remain intact and the story will have a happy ending.