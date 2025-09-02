Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence after the disaster in Vallecas: 'If...'

It was hot and Vallecas roared while Barcelona searched for air among rival boots. The field punished every step and the noise amplified every mistake. The afternoon called for a cool head in circulation and patience in the opponent's half.

The champion clashed with a brave, uncomfortable Rayo, kept afloat by their crowd. The team from Catalunya left with one point and too many questions. The main character of the first half was the V.A.R., which was out of service until the second half.

Vallecas, August 31: 1–1 with controversy and broken V.A.R.

The final score was one to one after a rough and frantic duel in Madrid. Lamine Yamal converted a penalty before halftime with the V.A.R. out of service. The play started from slight contact by Pep Chavarría, impossible to review at the time due to the malfunction.

| FCB

Rayo equalized with a right-footed shot from Fran Pérez after second chances from a set piece. Joan Garcia kept Barça in the game and Camello nearly secured the home win in the last play.

Match data: xG, possession and pressure that explain the stalemate

The data describe a chaotic match: Barça recorded 2.36 xG compared to Rayo's 1.87. Both teams took twelve shots and pressed high, with PPDA around eight each. Possession belonged to the culés, at 56.7% (56.7%), but it didn't translate into sustained territorial control. The statistical superiority was erased by early turnovers and poor spacing between lines.

De Jong's quote on TV3 exposes the problem with the ball

Frenkie de Jong spoke on regional television with a clear and self-critical message. "If you lose the ball every two or three passes, it's very difficult to have control." He added: "If you don't stretch out possessions at least a little, it's impossible." The Dutchman pointed to the root of the stalemate: short possessions and disorganized pressure immediately behind.

| TV3, FCB, Canva

De Jong's minutes and role at the start: double pivot and return after paternity

His season starts with two league starts and 180 minutes played so far.He missed the visit to Levante due to paternity, with the club's permission and a tight schedule. In Vallecas, he formed a double pivot with Pedri and offered support between the center backs.

His reading facilitates the first build-up, although passing lanes from the wings were missing. The midfielder remains a competitive thermometer when the match demands composure and patience.

Duels that tilted the game: right wing and hierarchy at the back

Yamal's stride punished Chavarría, although clarity was lacking in the final decision. Dani Olmo squandered a clear chance that would have changed the pace of the match. Flick rotated at the back and benched Araújo and Cubarsí, seeking a steady foot in the build-up. Eric García replied well, but the team lost continuity when Rayo pressed high. Joan Garcia made decisive saves and kept the point in the crucial minutes.

Immediate roadmap: Valencia on September 14 and a clear objective

The schedule allows time to adjust before hosting Valencia on September 14. Flick needs longer possessions and patience up front to organize the press after losing the ball. If De Jong sets the tempo, Barça will regain control and suffer much less. La Liga doesn't wait and rivals punish every poorly managed sequence.