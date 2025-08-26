Deco's power move: he secures a young star for Barça

Barça keeps working in the current market, with several priorities. However, Deco has already decided to get ahead and plan for the future. In the midst of pending registrations and complicated departures, the sporting director is thinking long term. The goal is to consolidate the squad and make a qualitative leap.

The Portuguese has always shown an enormous ability to spot young talents. Since he arrived in the position, he has insisted on not neglecting tomorrow. While Flick is waiting for reinforcements in this final stretch of the market, Deco is watching promising profiles for future seasons. In Croatia, he has found a player who obsesses him.

A name that sparks excitement and memories

Barça scouts were impressed at the recently held U-17 European Championship. There, the young footballer showed that he has a competitive character and great natural talent. His progression caught the attention of several major European teams. However, Barça has moved quickly.

His name is Cardoso Varela, a Portuguese winger who is just seventeen years old. Deco tried to sign him a year ago without any success. At that time, legal issues prevented his departure from Porto, where he was shining in the youth categories. Dinamo Zagreb took advantage of that situation and signed him.

The parallel with Dani Olmo and Pedri González

Varela wants to follow a path similar to Dani Olmo's. He wants to establish himself in Croatia, make a big leap, and reach a powerful club. For him, Barça represents the ideal opportunity to grow in Europe. Deco already has a verbal agreement with his agent for 2026.

The formula will be similar to the operation carried out for Pedri González. In that case, five million initially turned into more than 20 later. With Varela, something similar could happen, easily surpassing 25 million. It is a calculated move, with little risk and a huge profit margin.

Good relations with Zagreb make the deal easier

Barça keeps a fluid relationship with Dinamo Zagreb. Recently, both entities collaborated in the transfer of Sergi Domínguez. That harmony could speed up the process for a definitive agreement. Laporta and Deco trust they will close the deal with discretion and determination.

The Portuguese is aware that the club's future depends on smart bets. It is not always possible to compete with clubs that pay astronomical figures. That's why getting ahead in the market is essential to secure talent. The Varela case fits perfectly into this strategy.

The Barça future is secured from the present

The agreement doesn't mean he will arrive in Barcelona immediately. Everything indicates he will stay one more season in Zagreb. The goal is for him to get minutes, gain experience, and arrive more mature. Barça is waiting for him with open arms for the summer of 2026.

Deco's bet reflects a very well-designed strategic plan. The club wants to unite Varela with the new generation led by Lamine Yamal. With such talented youngsters, the excitement of Barcelona fans is guaranteed. The future is starting to be built today in the sporting management.