Bellingham warns two players: Xabi Alonso is considering it

Madrid have started the season at a high level, with victories and a very recognizable collective plan. The team presses high, allows little, and makes the most of their finishing. The balance achieved by Xabi Alonso invites calm, but a crucial decision will arrive soon. The locker room is waiting for Jude Bellingham, whose return will change dynamics, hierarchies, and starting positions.

Bellingham underwent surgery on July 16 to repair his left shoulder. At the club, they expect him to return after the next international break. If no setbacks arise, his first possible appearance would be on October 19 in Getafe. That means at least seven more matches absent, including two European group stage clashes.

The Englishman set the bar extremely high last season with twenty-three goals in forty-two matches. His impact arriving from the second line forces a reshuffling of pieces to enhance him again. Here Arda Güler comes into play, who has started these three matches in a very defined attacking midfield role. The Turkish player has played as a playmaker in a 4-2-3-1, ahead of the double pivot. That exact inside channel is the most productive ecosystem for Bellingham. Coexisting in the same central area will require sacrifices or a different system.

The dilemma of the formation and the two affected players

Xabi Alonso is considering two paths with clear risks and benefits in each proposal. Keeping the 4-2-3-1 preserves automatisms, but sacrifices minutes for the young Turkish player. His position is firmly owned by Jude Bellingham and normally the Englishman would regain the starting spot there.

The alternative plan is a 4-4-2 diamond with two forwards. Vinícius and Mbappé would form a pair, maximizing runs and attacks into space. The diamond would allow Bellingham and Güler to join Valverde and Tchouameni. The one who would lose out would be Franco Mastantuono, who has started on the right wing.

What Xabi gains and risks with each tactical decision

With the 4-4-2, Madrid increases inside runs and aggression after losing the ball. The structure closes central channels and frees Bellingham to get into the box. The price is giving up wing play, something that keeps the opposing block in place. With the 4-2-3-1, Arda keeps the creative focus and speeds up circulation between the lines. However, it forces Jude to share the same area of influence.

In any case, it's a dilemma that doesn't require a quick solution, since Jude Bellingham still has at least one month of recovery left. In these seven matches played during this interval, both Güler and Mastantuono have the opportunity to keep earning their place. The truth is that, as of today, the Turkish player's role in the starting eleven seems somewhat more relevant than the Argentine's. However, it's also not very common for Xabi Alonso to use the 4-4-2; at least, not on a regular basis.