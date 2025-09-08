We enter the house where Infanta Sofía lives in Lisbon and discover something special

Infanta Sofía is now fully settled in her new home in Lisbon, ready to begin her university stage. From there, the latest update arrives about what will now be her new house. This residence features all kinds of luxuries and facilities and has drawn attention for something very particular.

Her residence in Wales, focused on a teenage and much stricter environment, is now a thing of the past. Now, in Lisbon, Infanta Sofía interacts with young people over 18 years old who have different interests and needs.

This is Infanta Sofía's new home

Lisbon provides shelter for Infanta Sofía, who is starting her university stage in a vibrant and charming environment. Her new home rises in Benfica, a well-connected and quiet neighborhood, ideal for young people who combine studies with city life. In this lively area, flanked by parks like the vast Monsanto (2,471 acres[1,000 hectares]), one can breathe fresh air and enjoy outdoor opportunities.

The Xior Benfica residence, her new home, offers all kinds of facilities: individual rooms with private bathrooms, plenty of light, and carefully selected furniture. However, the most special feature is that her new home has a space dedicated exclusively to meditation.

This is a place where Infanta Sofía will be able to relax from the intensity of classes and find an intimate space just for herself. This type of facility was not present at Atlantic College in the United Kingdom, where just a few months ago she studied for her baccalaureate. However, university life opens new goals, and proof of this is the environment she will enjoy in Lisbon.

In addition to private bedrooms, there are common areas that encourage socializing: a very functional shared kitchen, study rooms, gym, laundry, social lounge, private garden, and even a multimedia room. Without a doubt, Infanta Sofía will have multiple settings where she can interact with the rest of her peers.

The infanta's new modern-design home is just half an hour away by subway from the academic campus. There, in central Chiado, is the renovated historic building of Forward College, where Sofía is studying political science and international relations.

Infanta Sofía adapts to her new life in Lisbon

The price of Infanta Sofía's new home has also been a subject of interest, and the amounts vary depending on the type of accommodation: from about €590 (about $640) per month for basic rooms to more than €1,000 (about $1,090) for independent studios with a balcony or private kitchen. This gives an idea of the quality and exclusivity of the service.

To this must be added the cost of being enrolled at the university. It is said that the total cost of the academic year is around €18,500 (about $20,200), which includes tuition, materials, and accommodation. The kings cover this expense through their official allocation.

The environment in which Infanta Sofía will move is, in fact, the most important thing. This balances well-being and demands. Security, connectivity, and quality of facilities define an ideal place from which the infanta can grow academically without losing independence or comfort.

Thus, Lisbon becomes a living classroom. From the viewpoints, yellow trams wind through cobbled slopes. Infanta Sofía will be able to walk to Castelo de São Jorge, get lost in Alfama, and enjoy literary cafés in Chiado.

All this so she can return to her new home, where she can recharge for a new university day. Thanks to the spacious gardens and the meditation space, Infanta Sofía's personal well-being is guaranteed.