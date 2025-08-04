Casa Real's urgent action to prevent a Letizia Ortiz scandal

Summer in Mallorca has always been synonymous with the traditional family scene of the Bourbons. Since the days of Juan Carlos I and Sofía of Greece, Marivent Palace was chosen for family vacations. The place became so well-known that ETA even planned an attack against the current emeritus king while he was on vacation. Over the years, the current monarchs go out of institutional obligation, and it is well known that Letizia Ortiz is not very eager to go.

This year, the "idyllic" postcard was slow to arrive, and the silence surrounding Queen Letizia turned into an outcry that threatened to unleash a new media crisis for the Crown.

Meanwhile, King Felipe VI began his summer schedule alone, making appearances at the King's Cup sailing regattas, and his wife's absence became increasingly noticeable. The days went by, and the question lingered in the air: Where is Letizia? The situation began to fuel all kinds of speculation, forcing the Royal Household to act with a speed that shows the seriousness of the matter.

The non-negotiable condition of Marivent: show up or lose paradise

To understand the urgency of the situation, it is crucial to remember that Marivent Palace is not a property of the Royal Family. It is a concession from the Balearic Government with a very clear clause: its use is conditioned on the King and his daughters promoting the island with their public presence. Every appearance, every greeting, and every visit are part of an unwritten agreement that justifies enjoying this privileged enclave.

Failure to comply with this tacit pact could have direct consequences, something the institution is not willing to risk. Sources close to the palace say that, if it were up to Queen Letizia, vacations in Mallorca would have been a thing of the past long ago.

It is said that she doesn't feel comfortable with the atmosphere or with the obligations it entails, a feeling that directly clashes with King Felipe's attachment to the traditions that shaped his summers since childhood. This tension, usually managed discreetly, was about to erupt.

A calculated reappearance to put out the fire

The internal pressure worked. On Thursday afternoon, almost unexpectedly, Queen Letizia reappeared in Palma. The staging was carefully designed to project an image of normalcy and commitment. Accompanied by her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, she attended a private screening of the documentary "En un lugar de la mente" at the Rivoli cinemas.

The choice of topic, mental health, one of the causes she has most championed, served as the perfect pretext for a low-profile event but with strong symbolic weight. Despite the smiles and relaxed attitude in front of the cameras, it was leaked that this appearance was not in her initial plans.

Apparently, the consort's intention was to limit her presence on the island to the closing of the Atlàntida Film Fest on August 3, but the growing media noise forced Zarzuela to demand an immediate gesture from her to calm things down.

The echo of a getaway to Greece and the warning from Zarzuela

Meanwhile, the King was fulfilling his obligations at the Royal Nautical Club of Palma, and rumors about the Queen's whereabouts intensified. Certain sources specialized in the Royal Household suggest that Doña Letizia took advantage of those days to make a brief getaway to the Greek Islands with friends, a strictly private trip.

According to these same reports, not officially confirmed, she would have flown on the Falcon directly to Mallorca just in time for the cinematic reappearance. This alleged voluntary delay was the last straw. Senior officials of the Royal Household reportedly contacted the Queen to ask her to show up as soon as possible, emphasizing the "urgent" need to put an end to speculation about her lack of integration into the island's customs.

The operation worked and the photo of Letizia with her daughters was quickly distributed. However, this episode once again exposes the cracks in the apparent unity of the Crown and the Queen's difficult relationship with traditions she perceives as an imposition.