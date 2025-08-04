The unforgettable confession of Eva Sannum, King Felipe's ex: 'Embarrassing details'

The former partner of King Felipe VI, Eva Sannum, has recently said some words that have caught the attention of media and the public. Her testimony has once again brought to the table little-known moments and delicate aspects of her life with the then prince. The exact nature of those details has come to light, sparking a mix of surprise and expectation.

Eva Sannum, who now leads a discreet life in Oslo, Norway, recalled in a recent conference what it was like to face media pressure when her relationship with Felipe made headlines. Not only in Spain, but also internationally, her figure was under constant scrutiny. The intensity of that attention left marks that she has shared, focusing on crisis management and mental health.

At a meeting organized by the Norwegian Psychological Association, Sannum explained how she has learned to handle complicated situations linked to fame. Alongside experts, she highlighted the importance of a well-designed plan to face moments of crisis, especially when media exposure becomes unbearable. Her account included anecdotes about how she avoided confrontations and protected her privacy in very delicate circumstances.

Eva Sannum reveals keys to handling media pressure after her story with King Felipe

One of the most talked-about episodes was when she had to deal with journalists at her doorstep. The former model emphasized that, although at first she was unaware of the magnitude of her popularity, she soon understood the need to prepare for those situations. In that sense, she stressed the crucial role of having advisors and a team to support public communication.

During the conference, Eva Sannum gave several useful tips for those going through similar exposure, such as calmly analyzing the situation before issuing any statement. According to her experience, keeping silent or reacting impulsively can worsen the problems.

She also advised not to present oneself as a victim and not to hide information that could come to light later. "Embarrassing details that could be discovered later shouldn't be hidden," she said.

Sincerity and empathy were other points she highlighted. For her, acknowledging the situation and showing commitment to resolving it can help improve public perception. On the other hand, misinformation or evasiveness could have serious consequences for reputation.

The lesser-known side of Eva Sannum, former partner of King Felipe

Eva Sannum was known in Spain not only for her relationship with the then prince Felipe, but also for her professional career. Before founding her own company, she worked for five years at a Norwegian advertising agency. She currently leadsSannum & Bergestuen, dedicated to communication and reputation management, a project in full expansion.

Personally, she lives with her husband Torgeir Vierdal and their two children in Norway. Her family keeps a life away from the media spotlight, sharing only aspects related to her professional work on social media. Discretion has been an essential pillar for her after an exposed youth.

However, Sannum hasn't avoided talking about her past when asked directly. In an interview given in 2021, she clarified that she doesn't seek to reappear in the media out of nostalgia or to be the center of attention. "I've spent many years trying to avoid this old story of mine from Spain," she stated.