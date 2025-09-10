U-turn for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: they didn't expect it, but it's true

The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has been under scrutiny for years. Since Harry and Meghan Markle decided to distance themselves from the British royal family in 2020, tensions with the Windsors have increased.

The estrangement has been one of the most talked-about topics in interviews, documentaries, and books. Now, during his visit to London, the Duke of Sussex has dropped a new hint that once again reignites the debate about the broken bond between Charles III's sons.

Prince Harry's jab at his brother William

Harry is in the British capital to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity he has worked with for years. His arrival coincides with a very symbolic date: the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

However, his trip isn't related to a family tribute, but to his social commitment. It is noteworthy that he traveled without Meghan Markle or his children Archie and Lilibet. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton also hasn't had any kind of public contact with her brother-in-law.

During his participation in the WellChild gala, Harry made a gesture that has sparked much discussion. In a conversation with one of the young award winners, the topic of siblings came up. The young man mentioned that he had a brother, to which Harry replied with humor:

"Does he drive you crazy?" When the boy replied that they got along well, the prince didn't hesitate to make a remark that many have interpreted as a clear allusion to William: "You know what? Siblings. Sometimes it gets more challenging."

U-turn for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Although he said it with a laugh and in a lighthearted tone, his words didn't go unnoticed. This seemingly innocent comment has been understood as a new reference to the tense relationship with the heir to the throne.

Even more so, considering that both were in the same city and there was no meeting. This new appearance by Harry in London, alone and with no signs of rapprochement with his family, once again makes it clear that reconciliation between the brothers is still far off.

In this conflict, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have become collateral damage of a broken relationship between brothers. While Harry and Meghan remain distant from the institution, William and Kate keep their role at the forefront of the royal family, thus marking two different realities.