This is Roser, Álex and Marc Márquez's mother

Montmeló delivered a scene that explains the MotoGP season in Catalonia by itself, with excitement, strategy, and fraternal rivalry. At the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, Álex Márquez turned pressure into competitive fuel and kept a pace that set the tone from the start.

Sunday crowned a story that had taken shape on Saturday, when Marc won the sprint after his brother's mistake. The start was electric, the outcome decisive, and the battle between the Márquez brothers ignited the stands, which came close to historic attendance figures.

Then came the image that became inevitable on cell phones: the hug, the dance, and the tears under the Gresini box. Behind the helmets and suits, a woman held the moment with serenity and contagious pride. It was Roser Alentà, the mother who turned the celebration into the headline of the weekend.

| YouTube

Montmeló crowns Álex and delays Marc's title, with Bastianini closing the podium

Álex prevailed with authority and postponed Marc's coronation, who accepted the outcome with an older brother's smile. Italian Enea Bastianini completed the podium, while the Catalan crowd thrilled to a duel that rarely offers such competitive balance.

The feelings were already there from the sprint, where Marc dominated after Álex's fall, cold blood for the champion. The contrast between Saturday and Sunday reinforced the perfect script: redemption for the younger and maturity for the elder, with the title still hanging in the air.

Roser Alentà, the calm nerve who split her heart between two garages

While Julià Márquez and Gemma Pinto followed every lap from Marc's box, Roser chose to experience the race close to 73.Amid shouts, hugs, and a playlist with "La Morocha," mother and son shared a dance that unleashed the celebration. The photo of the double kiss, with Gabriela on one side and Roser on the other, sealed the snapshot of the day.

Afterwards, in the mixed zone, Roser defined the day with a phrase that explains a home accustomed to adrenaline. "I'm the happiest mother in the world," she said, adding that Marc "acted as the older brother" closing ranks in the celebration. The emotion that afternoon was as clear as the stopwatch.

The mother who suffers, advises, and tells them to stop when needed: the out-of-focus portrait

Roser isn't an ornamental character, but an anchor who balances the tension of every Sunday. In recent interviews she has admitted that the races are "agonizing" for her, that sometimes she prefers to suffer from a distance, and that the phone with her sons never rests. Her role combines affection, discipline, and that humor that relieves the paddocks.

The biography also helps to understand her composure. Born in Bell-lloc d'Urgell, she worked as an administrative assistant in a transport company in Cervera before dedicating herself to her sons' sports training. Those sacrifices, together with Julià, show why every podium is celebrated as a small family victory.

A media family with clear rules: respect, discretion, and celebrations with rhythm

The clan has learned to live with spotlights, rumors, and interest in their partners, without turning privacy into a permanent spectacle. Gemma accompanies Marc with her own profile and Gabriela, a marketing specialist, adds naturalness to Álex's big days. The Montmeló scene showed affection, complicity, and boundaries, a rare combination in the elite.