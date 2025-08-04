The crown wavers: they reveal the truth about King Charles III's chemotherapy

Summer in Scotland always keeps a place for traditions. The Mey Highland Games are an unmissable event where history intertwines with the people. Each year, Charles III and Camilla attend and make their presence felt in this ritual with deep roots.

This event is not just folklore, but an act of belonging that is experienced among bagpipes and heather. The lands of Caithness see their protagonists parade by, among smiles, glances, and silences. However, this time, the presence of Charles III was different and caught the public's attention; everything took on a deeper meaning, it was a reminder of what the king is going through.

| Europa Press

The cane that spoke more than speeches

In John O'Groats, the edge of the British map, Charles III moved forward with a slow pace and a firm expression. Dressed in his tartan kilt, tweed jacket, and sgian dubh in his right sock, he kept every detail of tradition. However, it was not his outfit that captured attention, but the dark wooden cane that accompanied him like a worthy shadow.

For many, seeing the king holding onto the world with the tip of a cane says more than any official statement. The image of a king undergoing cancer treatment, mingling with the crowd, carries an emotional weight that no declaration can soften. From the Palace, they have described the use of the cane as: "More symbolic than medical," however, it has become a reminder that Charles III's health is fragile.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Charles III rejects chemotherapy

King Charles III has chosen to reject conventional chemotherapy; he has chosen less invasive treatments. In the palace, they insist that his approach is "personal and controlled" and a close source confirms it: "Yes, he has cancer." However, Charles III has made a decision that has been questioned and is causing concern both inside and outside the United Kingdom.

King Charles III has sought alternative therapies to fight the cancer that afflicts him. From the Palace, they have never revealed exactly what type of cancer it is. What is known is that Charles III is not undergoing chemotherapy, but other less conventional treatments that respect his lifestyle.

| Europa Press

Keeping steady: Charles III's lesson in leadership

He walks among his people, jokes, touches the hands of his own, and toasts with a sip of whisky that burns with dignity inside. "Charles walks, observes, touches the hands of his own... and laughs," witnesses recount. They see in him more than a symbol, a statement of strength.

Although the monarchy faces complex times, the king shows that to reign is also to know how to keep steady. Every step, every greeting, is an act of resistance, one of those that are etched in the collective memory.