Sergio Ramos, 39, breaks his silence to Pilar Rubio's surprise: 'Honey...'

Sergio Ramos's name has come up strongly again in recent days. It hasn't been because of his performances in Mexico with Rayados de Monterrey or his musical side. The reason has been a report about his departure from Real Madrid that hasn't left the former captain indifferent. It's a version he heard on television and that, according to him, doesn't reflect the truth of what happened four years ago.

The controversy began on the program Más Vale Tarde. There, Cristina Pardo explained that, according to sources close to the club, Ramos requested very demanding conditions to continue at Madrid. Among them were a four-year contract, a multimillion-euro sum, and, in addition, the promise to become the first team's coach once he hung up his boots.

The news quickly spread across social media. The channel laSexta shared a clip on its Instagram profile, and that's when the footballer replied. Ramos didn't want to remain silent and wrote a comment with an ironic tone, but also with evident anger. "Cristinita, get your facts straight before you speak, darling," he began his message.

He then pointed out the report by adding supposed fictitious requests such as Lamborghinis, free popcorn, and even a lifetime pass.

Sergio Ramos becomes news again

The comment went viral immediately. Many fans supported the defender, while others interpreted that he was avoiding going into specific details about the negotiation. What is clear is that the topic reopened a painful chapter for many Madridists: the departure of their captain in 2021.

Far from dying down, the controversy continued as Cristina Pardo decided to respond. In a new appearance, the journalist recalled that the player hadn't denied some of the key points. According to her, Ramos never explicitly denied the possibility of having requested to become Madrid's coach in the future.

She also added that the club's proposal was clear: a one-year renewal, as is usually done with players of a certain age. The player, according to the version told on television, didn't accept those conditions and the relationship ended. David Alaba, signed that same summer, filled the gap.

This exchange of statements has brought back to the present a story that seemed closed. The release of a solo song by Ramos, in which he alludes to the fact that his departure wasn't desired, had already brought back memories among fans. Now, with this public exchange, the wound is reopened.

Ramos has always kept a special relationship with Real Madrid and its fans. He was captain during one of the club's most glorious eras, lifting Champions League and national titles. However, the end of his time was marked by tension and a lack of agreement.

His message on social media shows that, despite the time that has passed, he still pays close attention to how that story is told. He doesn't intend to allow others to define his departure from the club that shaped his career.