Queen Sofía takes a step that brings her especially close to Princess Leonor (19)

Queen Sofía has taken a significant step that brings her especially close to her granddaughter, Princess Leonor, who is 19 years old. This gesture not only strengthens their family ties, but also reflects a firm commitment to the environment in which the young heir to the throne has recently been immersed. By getting involved in an act of great symbolism, Sofía positions herself close to the values and settings that are shaping her granddaughter's development.

In a few hours, Queen Sofía will sponsor the launching of the Bonifaz frigate, an event that will take place at the Navantia shipyards in Ferrol. The F-111 "Bonifaz" frigate is the first unit in a modern series of combat ships for the Navy, and this ceremony marks a historic moment for Spanish defense. By being present at an event linked to the Navy, she connects in a special way with the experience Leonor has had in recent months.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Princess Leonor has spent much of this year training in a naval environment, a setting that Queen Sofía now knows closely thanks to this ceremony. This approach allows Sofía to better understand the personal and professional stage the young woman is going through. Thus, the emeritus not only shows family support, but also a genuine interest in her granddaughter's growth and development.

Queen Sofía immerses herself in the environment that has shaped Princess Leonor's life

The Bonifaz frigate represents a very important technological leap for the Spanish Navy, being the first of five modern units that will be built to modernize the naval fleet. These ships are multipurpose and have anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine capabilities, which ensures their relevance for the coming decades. The launching symbolizes progress in national defense, a field that now links the queen with Leonor.

This F110 program, which began in 2019, also represents a major industrial advance, placing Navantia and Spanish industry at the global forefront. The "Digital Twin" concept, which will be applied to these ships, is an innovative development that makes the Ferrol shipyard an international benchmark. This way, the launching is also an act of technological and strategic promotion.

Through the Navy, Queen Sofía strengthens ties with Leonor

In addition, these new frigates incorporate an Integrated Services System, which interconnects sensors and devices to optimize the ship's operation and safety. The advanced technology highlights the strategic and technological value of the project, and the queen's involvement in this event enhances her commitment to the values of innovation and defense. This connects directly with Leonor's training and future responsibility.

Thus, Sofía's presence at the launching of the Bonifaz frigate is not only a protocol act, but a symbolic step that brings her much closer to Princess Leonor. This gesture reflects both family support and interest in the environment that is shaping the life and future of the heir. Thus, the monarch positions herself as an essential pillar in this stage of transition and learning for her granddaughter.