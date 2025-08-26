Queen Sofía (86) takes a very important step for the sake of Irene of Greece

Queen Sofía, 86 years old, is facing a very different summer compared to previous years. Despite expectations of seeing her settled in Mallorca for weeks, she has made a decision full of meaning for Irene of Greece. The emeritus queen has set aside deeply rooted customs to prioritize something that goes beyond her institutional duties.

The gesture has caught the attention of those who closely follow the life of the royal family. The emeritus queen, known for her discipline and perseverance, has surprised everyone with a decision that breaks summer traditions. What has led her to so notably alter her plans and put her sister at the center of all her priorities?

| Europa Press

Queen Sofía makes an unprecedented decision for the sake of Irene of Greece

Every summer, Queen Sofía used to settle in Marivent Palace for long weeks. There, she would share family gatherings, public events, and moments of rest. This year, however, her arrival was delayed more than usual, which raised questions about her plans.

On August 3, 2025, she landed on the island for the traditional reception for the Balearic authorities. Her appearance was celebrated by both the local community and the press, who highlighted her approachability and the enthusiasm she showed at the event. She even proudly wore the Balearic Gold Medal, received in 2024, a gesture that moved many.

However, something stood out: her stay was limited to just 48 hours. She had never spent so little time in Marivent before. She quickly returned to Madrid, sparking speculation about the real reasons for this unusual decision.

| Europa Press

The key to this decision lies in the health condition of Irene of Greece, Queen Sofía's younger sister. According to various publications, the princess is experiencing a delicate cognitive decline that has worsened over the years. The emeritus queen, aware of her sister's fragility, has decided to stay by her side and postpone her summer in Mallorca.

It was thought that, after her brief visit to the island, she would return to Marivent. But the reality is different: Sofía has chosen to stay in Madrid to care for Irene. Although her daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina, assured her they would look after their aunt, the emeritus queen has chosen to accompany her personally.

This decision, unprecedented in her summer routine, reflects not only her role as a sister but also her sense of family responsibility. For Queen Sofía, Irene is not just a life companion but a vital support with whom she has shared decades of closeness.

Irene of Greece's delicate condition worries those around her

Irene of Greece's health has long been a cause for concern. At first, Sofía's prolonged absence from Mallorca was attributed to routine medical tests. However, the reality is more serious, as the princess is experiencing a progressive decline that increasingly limits her independence.

| Europa Press

For Sofía, the situation is painful, as she has always lived alongside her sister, with whom she has shared a residence in Madrid for years. They have kept an inseparable relationship, marked by closeness and affection. That's why, now that Irene is going through such a delicate time, the emeritus queen has not wanted to leave her alone for even a moment.

There is no doubt that Queen Sofía has taken a very important step for Irene of Greece, setting aside her summer customs. Her decision reflects the absolute priority she gives to family well-being over any protocol. A gesture of fraternal love that invites us to wonder how this summer, marked by health and unity, will unfold.