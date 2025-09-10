Queen Letizia, very worried about what happened to Infanta Sofía in Lisbon

Queen Letizia is going through days of unease after Infanta Sofía began her university studies in Lisbon. Although the atmosphere seemed celebratory, what happened around her first images has sparked some concern at Zarzuela. The contrast between the media expectation and the reaction from Casa Real has put the spotlight on the communication management of this important moment.

This Monday, the youngest daughter of the royals officially began her studies at Forward College. An event that was supposed to mark the beginning of a desired stage has led to an unexpected public debate. What is behind this silence that is provoking so many comments?

Concern grows over Casa Real's silence at the start of Infanta Sofía's university life

Sofía's start at Forward College marks a new chapter in the academic history of the royal family. In 2021, Princess Leonor went to Wales to study for her Baccalaureate, and then Zarzuela released images showing both the family farewell and her arrival at her new school. That gesture was interpreted as a sign of transparency and closeness.

This time, however, the scenario has been different. Infanta Sofía, who is 18 years old, has started the first of the three years of her Political Science and International Relations degree, which will take her to Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. The decision not to release photographs from Casa Real has caused confusion, especially among those who remember the precedents with Leonor.

According to sources close to the institution, Queen Letizia is very worried about what happened with Infanta Sofía at Forward College. The reason is clear: while the university released photos and videos of the students, Zarzuela chose absolute silence, a strategy that has drawn criticism on social media.

These photos showed Sofía smiling, taking part in the welcome activities. She was also dressed simply, with a style in line with the university environment. These images confirmed what the royals have always wanted for their daughters: for them to experience their educational stages normally, like any other student.

However, the fact that there was no official gesture from Casa Real opened a debate. Some interpreted the decision as a wise move, a conscious shield to protect Sofía's privacy. Others, on the other hand, saw it as a mistake that projects a lack of transparency.

In addition, comparisons with Leonor have been inevitable, since in 2021, Princess Leonor's farewell to Wales was documented with official images. Now, the absence of those photographs has been interpreted by many as a mistake by Casa Real's communication team.

An institutional silence that worries Queen Letizia

In Portugal, Sofía's arrival has not gone unnoticed. Television networks and print media have dedicated headlines to her, highlighting her new residence and the importance of her international studies. The impact has been so strong that, inevitably, it has resonated in Spain, where the debate has mixed with criticism of Zarzuela's new communication team.

For Queen Letizia, the matter is not minor. The management of her daughters' image directly influences the public perception of the institution. She knows that it is essential to document their experiences abroad and during their formative years, so the absence of images could worry her.

Nevertheless, it is also possible that the absence of images could be a protective gesture by Queen Letizia herself. It remains to be seen whether there will be a change of course in the coming weeks. For now, what is certain is that Infanta Sofía's academic start has left a shadow of concern at Zarzuela.