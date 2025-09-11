Prince Albert of Monaco (67), caught up in the Belgium scandal

Prince Albert of Monaco, 67 years old, has recently found himself involved in a scandal centered in Belgium. Although he isn't directly the main figure in the new case, the situation has once again put the spotlight on a delicate matter involving members of European royal families. This commotion has led to renewed attention on Prince Albert's own complicated family situation.

The scandal erupted after the surprising confession of Prince Laurent of Belgium, brother of King Philippe I, who has publicly acknowledged the existence of a secret son. This revelation has had a major impact, as it brings to light family matters that had previously remained in the shadows. This way, the world is once again talking about children born out of wedlock in royalty.

| Europa Press

In this context, it has been recalled that Prince Albert of Monaco also has two acknowledged children outside his marriage, Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Grimaldi. Both were legally recognized by Albert, although for years their existence was a reserved topic surrounded by discretion. This comparison has served to highlight the scope of the scandal now shaking the Belgian royal family.

Laurent's confession about his secret son reignites attention on Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Laurent, surrounded by rumors for years, has confirmed the paternity of Clément Vanderkerchove, a 25-year-old man born from a relationship with singer Wendy Van Wanten. This announcement came after years of public denials, surprising both insiders and outsiders. The news was released through an official statement, which marked a turning point in this story.

| Europapress

The relationship between Laurent and Wendy was controversial from the start, especially because it didn't have the support of then-King Albert II of Belgium. The latter considered the relationship "inappropriate" and exerted pressure for it to end. Despite this, Clément's paternity was always a subject of speculation, but until now it hadn't been confirmed.

Prince Albert of Monaco under public scrutiny after the scandal in Belgium

Prince Albert of Monaco has been one of the most discreet members but also with complex family stories, just like Laurent. The public exposure of the situation in Belgium has sparked renewed media interest in how these figures face their personal and public responsibilities. Without a doubt, this situation has brought to the forefront the challenges faced by modern monarchies.

Finally, the Belgian royal house keeps an official silence that only fuels interest and speculation. Meanwhile, Prince Albert and those around him have preferred to stay on the sidelines, although the shadow of the scandal remains. Laurent's confession has marked a turning point, not only for him but for all European nobility involved in these matters.