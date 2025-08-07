Pilar Eyre is stunned by Leonor de Borbón's snub to Mallorcans: 'I think...'

The Spanish Royal Family has always had an unbreakable bond with the sea. The King's Cup Sailing Regattas are not just a sporting competition, but a stage full of dynastic symbolism, where we have seen Juan Carlos I, and later Felipe VI, show their skill and passion for sailing. In fact, the emeritus's sailboat is called "El Bribón".

This was a passion that seemed destined to be kept alive by Princess Leonor, especially after her year of training in the Navy. However, the expectations of seeing the heiress take the helm of tradition have faded.

The image she left this summer at the Real Club Náutico de Palma was that of a brief and protocolary visit, a gesture that felt insufficient to the defenders of Bourbon customs and that has fueled speculation about a possible end to the seafaring vocation of the Crown. Far from the images of nautical camaraderie of her predecessors, the princess has kept a distance that has not gone unnoticed.

The snub that reveals an open secret

The controversy has gained momentum thanks to journalist Pilar Eyre, who on her YouTube channel has put into words what many suspected. According to Eyre, who cites journalist María Eugenia Yagüe from El Mundo, Leonor's lack of interest is not a whim, but the consequence of a traumatic experience.

Apparently, the princess's voyage on the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano was a real ordeal. "For most of this voyage, Leonor had spent her time in her cabin feeling seasick, with nausea that wouldn't go away even with biodramine," the chronicler explains.

This revelation puts the princess's attitude into context. Her brief appearance on the dock, where she greeted her father, King Felipe VI, before he set sail, is now interpreted in a new light. There was no urge to board, nor a hint of nostalgia for life on deck.

Simply, a kiss that in Eyre's eyes seemed "a bit artificial" and a quick farewell. Even her outfit, not very suitable for the port environment, revealed her detachment from that world that for her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was a refuge and a passion.

A broken tradition and Letizia's shadow

The seafaring tradition of the Bourbons is legendary. Eyre recalled in her analysis how the sea was the "only comfort" for Don Juan, the Count of Barcelona, especially after the tragic loss of his son Alfonsito. A death caused by his brother Juan Carlos. Officially, accidental. All kinds of theories have circulated.

Don Juan Carlos turned yachts into stages for his power and his romances, forging the image of a "sailor king". Felipe VI himself has continued the passion, though with more discretion. But in this dynastic chain, it seems there is a broken link.

Pilar Eyre doesn't hesitate to point out that this break with the family legacy is accentuated by Queen Letizia. "She doesn't share this passion with her husband and, logically, in a way, he has also lost interest," she comments, suggesting that the queen's lack of enthusiasm has influenced her daughters.

Neither Leonor nor Sofía took part in the traditional sailing courses in Calanova that their cousins did, an early sign that summers in Marivent would have a different character for the new generation.

Leonor's discomfort on the Elcano, according to Eyre, reached such a point that Queen Letizia considered "showing up there and taking her away" in the face of her daughter's suffering. This maternal protective instinct clashes head-on with the strict discipline and sacrifice expected of an heir to the throne.