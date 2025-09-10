Paul Burrell, royal household butler, reveals Queen Elizabeth's intimate secret

This week, the name Paul Burrell, the historic butler of the British Royal Household, has returned to the headlines after a surprising revelation about Queen Elizabeth II. The former confidant of the monarch has shared details of her final months, showing an unknown side of her character and her strength in devastating circumstances.

Burrell's testimony has reopened the debate about how Elizabeth II lived her final stage, marked by personal pain and a devastating diagnosis. What secret did the queen keep in silence until the end, and what unexpected request did she make to her doctors?

| Europa Press

Paul Burrell reveals how Queen Elizabeth II faced her final days with a moving request

The figure of Elizabeth II has been the subject of worldwide fascination during her more than 70 years on the throne. It was in 2021, just weeks after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, when the monarch faced one of the toughest trials of her life. The void left by the Duke of Edinburgh coincided with health problems that began to limit her public appearances.

For decades, the queen had been a symbol of stability and dedication, but in private she was going through moments of great fragility. Her closest circle knew about the effort she made to keep the same commitment that had defined her since her coronation in 1953. That context marked the final stretch of her life and, as is now known, was accompanied by a surprising personal decision.

Paul Burrell has reported that Elizabeth II received the diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, in the summer of 2021. According to his testimony, the news came shortly after the death of Prince Philip, with whom she had shared 73 years of marriage. The combination of both emotional blows was devastating, although the queen found a reason to hold on to life.

The butler explained that the doctors warned her that she might not live to see Christmas that same year. Faced with that forecast, Elizabeth II replied with disappointment and determination: "It's a shame, because next year is my Platinum Jubilee year and I would've loved to see it. Could you keep me alive for that?"

| Mediaset

From then on, Elizabeth II accepted regular blood transfusions and followed the medical recommendations to the letter. She gave up everyday pleasures like her usual gin and tonics, Dubonnets, or martinis, replacing them with apple juice and, as a small Sunday treat, tomato juice.

The monarch's determination paid off. In June 2022, Elizabeth II was able to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, a historic event that marked her seven decades on the throne. For four days, London was the scene of military parades, a concert at Buckingham, and the traditional Red Arrows flyover above the palace.

Burrell has stated that this goal was the driving force for the queen in her final months. "They kept her alive to witness this milestone in her reign, but she knew she was dying," he said. After those celebrations, she decided to refuse treatments and accepted that her end was near.

In September 2022, the queen died at Balmoral, her favorite residence in Scotland, at 96 years old. According to Burrell, most of the family was unaware of the details of her final days, while the estate workers continued their duties without being aware of the significance of the moment.

The silence of the Royal Household and the pact of discretion

One of the most striking aspects of this testimony is the secrecy that surrounded the queen's diagnosis. Burrell explained that Elizabeth II made those by her side swear to keep her illness a secret. This way, even the closest family members were unaware of the real extent of her situation.

"The queen had been very ill during her final days and was mainly bedridden. She was 96 years old and had refused any other treatment," Burrell explained in his statement. His words reveal the image of a woman who, despite the pain, kept her sense of duty and composure until the end.

| Europa Press

The pact of silence was absolute. Neither in Windsor's circle nor in the highest circles of British politics did any information about the sovereign's illness come to light. Only now, with the confession of her former butler, are details emerging that allow a better understanding of how the queen lived that stage.

Paul Burrell's testimony has uncovered an intimate secret that Queen Elizabeth II wanted to take with her. Her final months were a silent battle marked by the hope of celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The revelation adds a human and moving touch to the story of a monarch whose strength continues to inspire, even after her death.