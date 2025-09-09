It's now official: Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín take the final step during her pregnancy

Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín have shared one of the most desired pieces of news for their followers. The couple have confirmed that they are expecting their first child. They did so after keeping the pregnancy in the strictest privacy for months.

The 35-year-old actress was the one to share the happy news with her followers, and she did so this Tuesday through her Instagram account. In the image, she appears showing off her prominent baby bump. The photo quickly went viral.

| Instagram, @ursulolita

Corberó chose a pose that shows she is still in great shape. Despite the advanced stage of pregnancy, she appeared flexible, smiling, and radiant. Next to the image, she wrote: "This is not artificial intelligence," accompanying the message with a heart and an excited face.

Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín are expecting their first baby

The post sparked a wave of reactions, and in just a few minutes, it surpassed 500,000 "likes." Comments have not stopped coming in. Actors such as Álex González, Arón Piper, Angy Fernández, Lola Rodríguez, and Patricia Conde have congratulated the couple.

Chino Darín doesn't appear in the image, but he is tagged over the actress's belly, a symbolic and tender gesture. The 36-year-old Argentine actor quickly replied and did so through his Instagram stories. He shared the same photo and added several happy emojis.

| Instagram, @ursulolita

With this gesture, the couple have taken the final step. They have made their future parenthood public. They wanted to share this very special moment with their thousands of followers.

Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín have spent almost a decade proving how much they love each other

Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín have been together for nine years. Their relationship has been marked by discretion, respect, and mutual admiration. They have become one of the strongest couples in the Spanish-speaking film scene.

| Europapress

Until now, they had kept their personal life away from the media spotlight. The pregnancy has changed things. Both felt it was the right time to share it and they did so with naturalness, joy, and much love.

The news has been received with enthusiasm. Fans have filled social media with messages of affection. Without a doubt, this new stage marks a turning point in their lives, and they have started it by sharing it with the world.