The news about Infanta Elena and Tom Cruise comes to light after years kept in a drawer

A story linking Infanta Elena with actor Tom Cruise has come to light after remaining silent for more than two decades. The account, which seemed tucked away in a drawer of the recent history of the royal family, reveals an unexpected encounter in the very heart of Madrid. Far from being an unfounded rumor, what happened has been confirmed by direct sources from that time.

What has been discovered is that Infanta Elena attended a private dinner with Tom Cruise at the Palacio de Santo Mauro. The meeting took place in 2000, when the American actor was in Spain for the filming of a movie alongside Nicole Kidman and Alejandro Amenábar. That evening brought together several figures from Spanish royalty and one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the same room.

The story has been revealed by producer Emiliano Otegui on the podcast Delirios de España from Podium Podcast. According to what he explained, the initiative came from Rafael Fernández-Villaverde, Marquess of Arcicóllar, who acted as an intermediary between the royal family and the film's production team. Thanks to that arrangement, Tom Cruise shared a table with then-King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía, as well as with Infantas Elena and Cristina.

The banquet took place during the filming of The Others, one of the most international Spanish productions of the moment. The movie, which was being shot between Cantabria and Madrid, had Cruise as a producer and attracted the media attention of the entire country. In that environment, the private dinner was organized discreetly, away from the spotlight and public curiosity.

According to Álvaro Fernández-Villaverde, Marquess of Santa Cruz, Cruise carefully prepared the conversation topics before the meeting. He spoke with Queen Sofía about cooking, with Juan Carlos about boats, with Infanta Cristina about travel, and with Elena about more relaxed matters. That detail made it clear that the actor had designed the evening with a diplomatic precision rarely seen in a Hollywood star.

Although Nicole Kidman didn't attend, probably due to exhaustion after the long shoot, the dinner went by without incident and left a memory that had barely surfaced. Days later, Cruise tried to play golf at Real Club Puerta de Hierro, although he was initially denied entry. Finally, thanks to contacts close to Prince Felipe, he managed to get in and ended up sharing a meal with Juan Carlos and his son.

The passage of time has given this story a unique value. Just a few months later, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their divorce, while The Others became an international success. Today, 25 years later, that dinner remains a curious image in memory, where Spanish royalty and Hollywood met, with Infanta Elena as one of its protagonists.