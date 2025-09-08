Leonor's new problem at the Air Academy sparks Letizia's concern

Princess Leonor has started a new chapter this week at the Air Academy in San Javier, and the beginning hasn't been easy. The heir to the throne is facing a complex military training process, designed for future Army leaders, which has already sparked some concern in Queen Letizia.

Upon her arrival, she appeared smiling and eager to learn, and she even boarded a Pilatus PC-21, a training aircraft of the Air Force. However, behind that first image lies a detail that hasn't gone unnoticed and raises a question: Will she be able to overcome this personal challenge?

They reveal the first problem for Princess Leonor at the Air Academy

Princess Leonor's military training isn't optional, since when she assumes the Crown she will be the captain general of the three branches of the military. That's why, since 2023, a three-year plan has been designed for her that includes her time in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In the Army, she underwent very tough maneuvers in Zaragoza, while in the Navy she had an intense experience aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano. There, she lived for months with the sailors and took part in real maneuvers with live fire on the frigate Blas de Lezo.

Now, since September 1, 2025, she is based at the General Air and Space Academy. There, she wears the blue uniform of the Air Force and, during training, the characteristic sage green flight suit. The course, however, is not only an academic and physical challenge, but also an emotional one.

The news that has shaken these first days at the Air Academy was revealed by journalist Nuria Marín. According to what she explained on her Instagram account, Leonor carries a very particular fear: "This is going to be a course that's especially a bit complicated for the princess because she's afraid of flying."

In fact, Leonor herself tried to downplay the matter when the press asked her about the difficulty of learning to fly. With a smile, she replied: "Eager to learn, but little by little." A simple phrase that reflects both excitement and caution in the face of the challenge.

Beyond the institutional dimension, this episode reveals the human side of the Princess of Asturias. Leonor, like any 19-year-old, also has fears and weaknesses. Facing them in such a demanding context can become an opportunity for personal growth.

The key will be to see if the princess manages to turn her fear into motivation. The precedent of her time in the Navy, where she overcame very tough tests, is a reason for hope for those who trust her adaptation.

Letizia's concern over her daughter Leonor's fear

Sources close to the Royal Family report that Queen Letizia is experiencing the start of this stage with particular unease. Aware of the risks involved in training at the Air Academy, Letizia fears for her daughter's safety. This concern is not only about the challenge, but also about the anxiety caused by her fear of flying.

The fact that this information has become public adds an extra level of pressure. For Letizia, media exposure turns what should be a learning process into an emotional challenge that requires constant support. The same sources highlight that the queen has strengthened her support for Leonor, making sure she has all possible safety measures and qualified mentors.

In fact, she will have a unique instructor: "She will be trained by a lieutenant who is the first Eurofighter pilot," revealed Nuria Marín. She is one of the pioneering women in this field, whose experience is key to supporting Leonor in this process.

This concern also has a symbolic component. As a mother and queen, Letizia wants her daughter to be able to fulfill her duties as the future captain general, but without compromising her well-being. The combination of fear, media exposure, and physical demands makes this start of the course one of the most delicate for Princess Leonor.