Neither Italian nor French: the cuisine that enchants Marc Márquez and Gemma Pinto

The driver who challenges every curve and the influencer who masters every shot have found another common ground far from the noise of the paddock. We're not talking about bistros with butter or trattorias with steaming pasta. Their favorite plan, discreet and increasingly frequent, takes place among counters with sharp knives and top-quality fish.

The scene has repeated itself for months and returns now, with the season well on track: an intimate table, knowing glances, and a clear gastronomic choice. No clichés. No staged photos. Only an affinity that has become a hallmark of the couple.

The dinner that reveals their true culinary weakness

The clue didn't come from a TV exclusive, but from their own social media. Gemma Pinto shared on Instagram a new outing with Marc Márquez to a sushi temple in Madrid, confirming that their thing with Japanese cuisine isn't a passing whim. The chosen place, Sushi Bar Tottori, a signature of high-end Japanese cuisine with a stamp of precision and quality ingredients, has become a regular stop for the pair. The couple seem to seek discretion, a carefully curated dining room, and a menu that pays homage to clean cuts, delicate nigiris, and tartares that are a feast for the eyes.

| Canva Pro, 20 Minutos, XCatalunya

From the Italian in the paddock to the Japanese counter

Márquez has been surrounded by an Italian environment since his move to Ducati. However, his ideal table doesn't seem to be in a trattoria. When it's time to unwind, neither Italian nor French, his favorite cuisine seems to "speak" Japanese and his compass points to umami flavor. Tottori offers set menus with carefully measured courses, sea bass nigiris with yuzu, toro cuts, and warm touches like wagyu or yakitori.

In one of the stories where this passion is shown, Pinto gave a resounding compliment to the experience and showed Márquez enjoying the evening. The response was immediate, with comments celebrating the couple's normalcy and requests for dish recommendations.

What they show and what the audience says

The relationship between celebrity and gastronomy always generates buzz, but here there's more than just a pretty picture. In times of volatile headlines, repeating the same table and cuisine says a lot. Márquez's consistency in competing with millimetric precision matches the philosophy behind Tottori's cuts.

| Instagram de Gemma Pintó

The couple will keep traveling across half of Europe, with dizzying weekends and the spotlight on. The question is whether, during the next break, they'll return to the Japanese counter or dare to try a livelier izakaya. If romance has a flavor, theirs is already clear.