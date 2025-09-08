Meghan Markle's decision regarding her son Archie that will surprise the Windsor family

This Tuesday, Meghan Markle made headlines again after a decision regarding her son Archie became known, which promises to spark conversation in England. The Duchess of Sussex, who had been sharing small glimpses of her family life for weeks, has hinted at a detail that connects the boy to British tradition in an unexpected way.

Since she launched her docuseries on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry's wife has kept a constant presence in the digital spotlight. Her latest posts show family moments with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, although she always avoids showing the children's faces. What has caught followers' attention this time?

Meghan Markle makes an unexpected decision with her son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have significantly reduced their public appearances since moving to California in 2020. Since then, they have tried to balance their private life with their media influence. Despite rumors of tensions with the Royal Family, especially after the publication of Harry's book Spare, the couple have sought to take steps toward a more independent life.

Sports, however, have historically been a bond in the Windsor family. Soccer, born in England in the 19th century, has become a cultural emblem in Europe, and Archie's approach to this discipline is therefore more than symbolic. At the same time, it shows how Meghan seeks to build bridges between her son's Californian upbringing and the British roots that will always accompany him.

The revelation came through one of the latest images Meghan shared on Instagram. The most alert followers discovered that Archie was wearing the GB Soccer School uniform, a prestigious soccer academy located in California. According to the British press, the school offers personalized training and programs designed for future talents.

The detail surprised many, since the prices at this institution are high. A weekly 45-minute session costs about €300 ($325) per quarter, while the full plan, with training and matches, rises to about €1,117 ($1,210) per semester. During holidays, intensive courses reach €430 ($465) per week.

Meghan Markle's gesture surprises the Windsor family

Meghan Markle has been criticized on multiple occasions for her supposed disconnection from British tradition. However, this detail seems to work in her favor in terms of public perception. By showing Archie in a sports context linked to the United Kingdom, she projects an image of respect for her husband's legacy.

The choice doesn't seem random, since soccer was introduced in English schools in 1863 and, since then, has been linked to national identity. In the United Kingdom, clubs are part of the social and cultural fabric. That Harry and Meghan's son now wears the jersey of a professional soccer academy reinforces that connection with his origins.

According to British media, some observers believe that this gesture can be interpreted as a subtle way of reaching out to the Windsor family. Not for nothing, Prince William, Harry's brother, is president of the English Football Association.

However, social media reacted with divided comments. Some users highlighted the cost of the academy, questioning the consistency with the couple's speeches about austerity. Others, on the other hand, applauded Meghan for seeking quality opportunities for her son's education and development.

Meghan Markle's decision to enroll her son Archie in an exclusive soccer school reflects both her Californian lifestyle and her connection to Windsor roots. With this gesture, the Duchess balances independence and tradition, projecting a careful and strategic image. What remains to be seen is how this detail will influence Harry and Meghan's relationship with the British Royal Family.