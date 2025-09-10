Maximum happiness for Rafa Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló: they have already confirmed the date

Rafa Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló, are experiencing a very special moment. After years marked by the demands of professional sports, the couple is going through a calmer, yet equally exciting stage, in which recognitions keep coming.

Maximum happiness for Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló: there's a date

Friday, October 3, the University of Salamanca will pay tribute to the former tennis player by awarding him the title of Doctor Honoris Causa. The academic institution has confirmed the date of the event after approving the proposal last December 16 in the Governing Council.

The choice of Rafa Nadal as the new honorary doctor was voted on by the Cloister of Doctors, resulting in a clear outcome: 177 votes in favor and 91 against. A majority supported the candidacy, which was not without debate within the university environment.

| Europa Press

The person in charge of presenting and defending the proposal was the dean of the Faculty of Education, Ricardo Canal. During his speech, he emphasized that the recognition was not based solely on the tennis player's sporting achievements, but also on the values he represents.

According to his explanation, Rafa Nadal is "one of the best athletes of all time" and an international role model for his discipline, humility, teamwork, and commitment to excellence.

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló's two children: Rafael and Miquel

The tribute comes less than a year after Rafa Nadal announced his definitive retirement from professional tennis. He did so in October 2024, at 38 years old, after playing his last match in the Davis Cup final in Málaga.

| Europa Press

Rafa Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles and a career marked by effort and overcoming challenges. This new academic recognition also highlights his example beyond sports.

This is not the first time Nadal has received this type of distinction. In 2015, he was also awarded Doctor Honoris Causa by the European University of Madrid, in a similar ceremony. This time, however, the context is different.

Retirement has allowed him to be more present in his personal and family life, something both he and Xisca Perelló prioritize. That's why this event in Salamanca is not only a reward for his career, but also a source of pride shared with his family.