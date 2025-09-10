Maximum happiness in the Netherlands: Princess Amalia takes a key step as future queen

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has begun a new stage on her path to the throne. After a summer that many have described as "the summer of her life," the heiress has returned to official life with strength. She has finished her vacation and has started a key year both in her academic and institutional training.

Amalia has enjoyed unforgettable weeks with her family. The king and queen and their daughters spent the summer at their villa in Greece, located in Kranidi, overlooking the Aegean Sea. There, they rested, disconnected, and recharged, but now, the official agenda has returned, and with it, Amalia's commitment to her future as queen.

| Europa Press

To inaugurate this new political year, the princess was received by Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam. Together, accompanied by the city council, they caught up on business, cultural, social, and sports topics in the capital. Amalia attended the meeting with an elegant "working girl" look, marking the beginning of a more mature and professional stage.

Amalia of the Netherlands has begun to combine her institutional agenda with her studies

This event has marked her return to public life. It was a highly desired appearance. The princess opened her agenda one week after her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

| Europa Press

Her presence has been celebrated by all followers of the royal family of the Netherlands. Amalia of the Netherlands has begun to combine her institutional agenda with a new bachelor's degree in Dutch law, an essential step in her preparation as the country's future monarch.

Both of Amalia's sisters are outside the Netherlands

Meanwhile, her sisters have followed different paths; Princess Alexia has continued her studies in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Princess Ariane has started a gap year. She has done so in a symbolic and supportive way, jumping into one of Amsterdam's canals for a charitable cause, a gesture that recalled her mother in 2012.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

This return of Amalia has been received with enthusiasm by citizens. The heiress has shown commitment, maturity, and approachability.

Her step forward has been considered key by the media and by public opinion. The Dutch have felt great happiness seeing her take on new responsibilities. With serenity and enthusiasm, Amalia has taken a firm step toward her future as queen.