Amalia of the Netherlands wearing a fuchsia jacket with a big smiling emoji next to her
Maximum joy in the Netherlands after the latest news about Princess Amalia
Maximum happiness in the Netherlands: Princess Amalia takes a key step as future queen

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has begun a new stage on her path to the throne. After a summer that many have described as "the summer of her life," the heiress has returned to official life with strength. She has finished her vacation and has started a key year both in her academic and institutional training.

Amalia has enjoyed unforgettable weeks with her family. The king and queen and their daughters spent the summer at their villa in Greece, located in Kranidi, overlooking the Aegean Sea. There, they rested, disconnected, and recharged, but now, the official agenda has returned, and with it, Amalia's commitment to her future as queen.

Amalia from Holland with two other women chatting outdoors, Amalia with sunglasses on her head.
Princess Amalia has resumed her institutional course | Europa Press

To inaugurate this new political year, the princess was received by Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam. Together, accompanied by the city council, they caught up on business, cultural, social, and sports topics in the capital. Amalia attended the meeting with an elegant "working girl" look, marking the beginning of a more mature and professional stage.

Amalia of the Netherlands has begun to combine her institutional agenda with her studies

This event has marked her return to public life. It was a highly desired appearance. The princess opened her agenda one week after her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Princess Amalia half smiling and looking at the camera.
This event marks the beginning of Amalia of the Netherlands's public life | Europa Press

Her presence has been celebrated by all followers of the royal family of the Netherlands. Amalia of the Netherlands has begun to combine her institutional agenda with a new bachelor's degree in Dutch law, an essential step in her preparation as the country's future monarch.

Both of Amalia's sisters are outside the Netherlands

Meanwhile, her sisters have followed different paths; Princess Alexia has continued her studies in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Princess Ariane has started a gap year. She has done so in a symbolic and supportive way, jumping into one of Amsterdam's canals for a charitable cause, a gesture that recalled her mother in 2012.

Close-up of Princess Amalia of the Netherlands wearing a patterned red blouse, smiling outdoors against a background of green vegetation.
Princess Amalia is in the Netherlands while her sisters fulfill their duties | Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

This return of Amalia has been received with enthusiasm by citizens. The heiress has shown commitment, maturity, and approachability.

Her step forward has been considered key by the media and by public opinion. The Dutch have felt great happiness seeing her take on new responsibilities. With serenity and enthusiasm, Amalia has taken a firm step toward her future as queen.

