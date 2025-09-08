Lady Di's hairdresser breaks the silence about Kate Middleton: 'I'm in shock'

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is one of the most watched public figures in the world. Since her entry into the British royal family, every one of her steps has caused headlines. Even more so since, at the beginning of the year, she revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

In June, she herself announced that she had finished chemotherapy, news that brought relief and hope. A few days ago, she reappeared in public during an event in the gardens of the Natural History Museum in London.

However, it wasn't her speech or her presence that drew the most attention, but her hair. On social media, comments multiplied about whether she was wearing a wig or if her hair was real. Some even pointed to a possible color change: a lighter, honey-blonde shade.

| Europa Press

Kate Middleton has been heavily criticized

The truth is that there is no evidence that the princess uses a wig. In fact, it has become known that she donated part of her hair to the Little Princess Trust organization, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

In addition, it is common for her to use hairnets at official events to keep her hairstyles in place. This is something that would explain the stiffness of her hairstyle in some appearances. Despite this, rumors and speculation haven't stopped.

| Europa Press

Lady Di's hairdresser has broken the silence about Kate Middleton

Many of the comments on social media have been especially harsh. In this situation, renowned stylist Sam McKnight, famous for being Princess Diana's hairdresser, didn't want to remain silent.

From his Instagram, McKnight has defended the princess with a clear message: "A woman's hair is something very personal to her. It's her armor, her defense, confidence, and much more."

"I can't believe the malice and lack of empathy in those comments (mostly from women) attacking another vulnerable woman, who hasn't had any other option but to show her face publicly, simply because she married who she married and accepted the role that comes with it."

He adds: "I'm convinced that Kate would love to be out of the public eye. She, brilliantly, discreetly, and selflessly, has represented our country, the delicate power that we still have as a nation."

"Cancer can affect individuals differently, but it changes all of our lives," Sam McKnight concluded. In any case, Kate Middleton's change of look shouldn't be a subject of debate.

As Sam McKnight has reminded, hair is something personal and no one should judge a woman who has gone through such a difficult situation as cancer. The criticism only reflects a lack of empathy and the cruelty of social media.