Kensington Palace, unable to stop the new rumor spreading about Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace is in a constant battle against the tide of speculation. The latest wave of theories centers on Kate Middleton and her recent physical change. The institution has watched as, despite their attempts, nothing can restore credibility to the princess.

Virality has floated across social media, forums, and tabloids with its own energy. Any official attempt to block it is useless, and Kensington's silence doesn't help the situation. In the midst of this scenario, Kate has reappeared, once again drawing all eyes.

| Europa Press

Kate Middleton complicates things at Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace faces numerous open fronts. Prince Harry's return has been joined by the latest controversy starring Kate Middleton. In the U.K., people talk about nothing else, and the Princess of Wales is the main focus of media interest because of her hair.

Palace officials are unable to stop the buzz surrounding Kate and the theory that she's wearing a wig. There is no concrete evidence to support this idea, but her change of style upon her official return after vacation set off the alarm. Since then, Kensington Palace's efforts to put an end to the hypotheses have been in vain.

| Europa Press

The conversation on social media and in the media about Middleton is relentless. Some comments suggest the use of fake hair, while others mention extensions or some kind of hair aid. The conclusion for the vast majority is clear: Kate's hair isn't authentic.

In this war to divert attention, it doesn't help that Kensington Palace remains silent to avoid controversies and debates. They already did so when Kate disappeared for months due to her illness, and she eventually had to address the rumors. Kensington Palace's continued silence in the face of those speculations has only fueled the fire.

However, this time, they prefer to counter the speculation with new appearances. Like the one that took place last Saturday when Kate attended a rugby match between England and Australia. This was followed by Middleton and William's visit to the National Federation of the Women's Institute.

Kensington Palace changes strategy with Kate Middleton

These two recent appearances by Kate after her controversial visit to the National Museum of London have been Kensington Palace's response to the rumors. Unable to try to change the opinion about Middleton's hair, she has appeared with another change of look.

With her hair more controlled and styled in an elegant half ponytail, her presence was the best response to the ill-intentioned voices. Many noticed that Kate had returned to her usual brown shade, looking more natural and recognizable.

This shift toward a more classic look and her relaxed appearance worked as a wordless message. She even dared to wear a discreet updo that gave her presence greater naturalness. Although Kensington Palace didn't make a direct statement, that appearance spoke louder than any official communication.

Kate seems to have gotten the message that her initial change of look didn't receive the U.K.'s approval. Instead of fighting the criticism, Kensington has changed strategy, letting the princess herself, through her appearances, put an end to the rumors.

It's still too soon to assess whether this plan has had the desired effect. Some still doubt that the whole truth is being told about the Duchess of Cambridge. We'll have to wait to see if Kensington Palace achieves its goal and the issue of the princess's hair fades into oblivion.