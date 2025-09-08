Joy in Monaco after the happy moment experienced by Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Expectations in Monaco have once again focused on the young princes Jacques and Gabriella, who were the main figures in a gathering that brought together families and tradition. This Saturday, the official agenda of the House of Grimaldi gave way to a special event that, far from protocol, was filled with warmth and spontaneity.

The end of summer in the Principality always holds a date marked in red on the calendar. The princely family have shown themselves more united than ever in a festive atmosphere that stirred tenderness and pride among those present. What was it that turned this day into an unforgettable memory for the people of Monaco?

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Princes Jacques and Gabriella move the crowd during the U Cavagnëtu picnic

The U Cavagnëtu picnic, promoted by Monaco's City Hall, was created in 1931 with the goal of bringing together neighbors and authorities after the summer. Decades later, this tradition has kept its spirit intact and has become a symbol of collective identity. Every September, hundreds of citizens gather at Princess Antonieta Park to share food, dances, and moments with the royal family.

Far from the solemnity of official events like Monaco's National Day, this picnic represents a break in the agenda of the sovereign and the princess consort. Last year, Charlene's absence made headlines in the international press, so this edition drew special interest. Local media emphasized that it was an ideal occasion to see the twins in a relaxed setting.

In this context, princes Jacques and Gabriella have been at the center of everyone's attention, strengthening their role as visible and approachable heirs of the Grimaldi dynasty. The day unfolded with a detail that did not go unnoticed and further reinforced the connection between the young royals and the people.

The highlight of the day came when Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents in the official greeting to those present. At just ten years old, the twins showed a surprising naturalness. They accepted flowers, exchanged words with citizens, and allowed themselves to be photographed in a warm and relaxed atmosphere.

Jacques, heir to the throne, showed curiosity about the performances by La Palladianne, a folk group that provided music and dance for the event. Meanwhile, Gabriella captured hearts by not letting go of her father, Prince Albert II's, hand at several moments. This image strengthened the emotional bond that the princess conveys every time she appears in public.

Princess Antonieta Park welcomed hundreds of neighbors who shared baskets filled with typical products. According to municipal data, more than 2,000 servings (2,000) of food were distributed throughout the afternoon. The atmosphere combined festivity with intimacy, allowing the princely family to enjoy the day as just another participant.

A gesture that strengthens the relationship between the monarchy and the people

Beyond the anecdote, the picnic reflects the balance that the Monegasque monarchy seeks between tradition and modernity. While the folk dances and songs recalled the Principality's roots, the approachability of Jacques and Gabriella projected the image of a renewed crown close to the people.

The participation of Princess Charlene was also key. After months of media speculation about her health, the princess reappeared smiling and relaxed. Dressed informally, she accompanied her children in every gesture and was very approachable with the families present.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

It's not just about strengthening the public image of the royal family, but about keeping alive a tradition that gives identity to the Principality. The oldest residents remember how, in their childhood, Prince Albert himself took part in these celebrations alongside his father, Rainier III. Today, history seems to be repeating itself with a new generation.

The happy moment experienced by Jacques and Gabriella during the U Cavagnëtu picnic reflects the bond between the princely family and the people of Monaco. The tradition, far from fading, is strengthened by the presence of the new generation. This warm gesture invites us to wonder to what extent the twins will shape the future of the monarchy in the Principality.