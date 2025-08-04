Infanta Cristina, very worried: Queen Sofía has almost done it

After learning about the latest news regarding Irene of Greece's health, all alarms have been raised once again around the Spanish Royal Family. According to reports, Queen Sofía was about to make an important and unexpected decision regarding this matter. This gesture has undoubtedly caused concern for Infanta Cristina.

A few days ago, King Felipe and his family kicked off their traditional summer break in Mallorca. However, despite the apparent normalcy they have shown in recent days, this summer has not been easy at all for the members of the monarchy of our country.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

So much so that one of the institution's most senior figures, Queen Emerita Sofía, is going through some of the toughest weeks of her life. This has caused concern among all her loved ones, especially her daughter, Infanta Cristina.

According to reports, although the rest of the Bourbons are already settled in Mallorca, she still has not appeared on the island. In fact, it is known that she was about to not go to Marivent this year.

Infanta Cristina, very worried about the decision Queen Sofía was about to make

The absence of Queen Sofía in Marivent has broken a decades-long tradition in the clan's summer routine. In previous years, it was common to see her arrive before anyone else and mark the unofficial start of the Royal Family's vacation.

However, this year, her traditional place in the Balearic palace has remained unoccupied. The reason for her absence is not related to institutional matters, but rather to a much more personal issue. Her sister Irene, with whom she keeps a very close emotional bond, is going through a rather delicate health situation.

| Europa Press

So much so that, due to her fragile physical condition, the Hellenic princess can't fly, and Queen Sofía has chosen to stay by her side at Zarzuela. "Queen Sofía is taking the opportunity to be with her at Zarzuela and as soon as she can, she will travel to Mallorca," explained journalist Mariángel Alcázar on the Telecinco program, Vamos a ver.

This seemingly simple statement has brought a wave of doubts within the family organization. The lack of certainty regarding her travel plans has even disrupted the plans of her daughters, Elena and Cristina, who are also very worried about her.

| Europa Press

The sisters, who reserve a few days every summer to be with Queen Sofía on the island, now have to consider different scenarios. They could choose to travel to Mallorca if their mother decides to go there after the departure of the monarchs, stay in Madrid to accompany her, or travel to Abu Dhabi to meet their father.

If Sofía ultimately chooses to travel to Marivent, as reported by the magazine ¡Hola!, it is likely that Infanta Cristina will keep the tradition of visiting her there. In fact, the date being considered is Sunday, August 3, although everything still depends on Irene's progress.

In any case, the truth is that both infantas keep a strong closeness with Queen Sofía, despite not having as marked an institutional presence as the current monarchs.

Meanwhile, everything indicates that Queen Emerita will spend most of the month in the capital, which could open a new opportunity for daughters and grandchildren to meet. Not only do infantas Elena and Cristina consider their movements based on her; young people like Froilán, Victoria Federica, Juan, Pablo, Miguel, and Irene Urdangarin do as well.