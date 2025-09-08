Infanta Cristina doesn't want to hide the decision she's made with Pablo Urdangarin

What would we do without mothers! Unconditional supporters, capable of pulling us out of the deepest pits with just a knowing look or a squeeze of the hand. If there's someone who embodies that maternal spirit these days, it's undoubtedly Infanta Cristina. Firm, discreet, and always present, she has shown once again that for her, there's no greater priority than her children's well-being.

She has shown this with two of them: Irene, the youngest in the family, and Pablo Urdangarin, who continues to build his sports career. On one hand, Irene, the only daughter of Infanta Cristina and the former Duke of Palma, is going through a delicate emotional moment. After two years in a relationship, she has ended her romance with Juan Urquijo, with whom, in addition to sharing family ties, she also had a romantic relationship.

| Europa Press

They were seen as the perfect couple in high society: elegant, young, and with obvious chemistry. They attended several family events together and even showed signs of affection in public. But youth, life, and Irene's changing priorities have led her to take a step back.

Infanta Cristina wants to be with Pablo Urdangarin in his best moments to support him

In this moment of breakup, her mother has been her greatest refuge. Cristina has been by her side at all times, supporting her with that protective instinct only mothers know. Because for Infanta Cristina, her children's pain is also her own.

But she hasn't only focused on Irene. Just a few weeks ago, Cristina was seen in the stands at the handball Super Cup final. She went there to be with Pablo Urdangarin on an important day for the young man.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Cristina attended an important match for Pablo Urdangarin so he knows she'll always be by his side

There, she enthusiastically applauded Pablo Urdangarin, her middle child, who continues to stand out as one of the young promises of Spanish sports. Her presence didn't go unnoticed, and it was seen as a clear gesture of pride and support.

The truth is that Infanta Cristina doesn't want to hide the decision she has made: to always be by her children's side in the big moments of their lives, without hiding. Whether in moments of glory or difficulty, Cristina has made it clear that her role as a mother is above any other. Because if she has shown anything, it's that her family is and always will be her priority.