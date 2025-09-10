Important notice from Monaco's palace: it's about Princess Charlene (47)

The Monaco Palace has announced something very special and full of symbolism, with Princess Charlene as the main figure. The Principality is preparing for an event that will put the institution on the philanthropic map.

As expected, Princess Charlene will be in charge of leading the event that will take place in a few days. In addition, by doing so, she will fulfill a tradition that has been organized in Monaco for years.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The Monaco Palace announces breaking news about Princess Charlene

There is a celebratory atmosphere at Monaco Palace, which is working against the clock to have everything ready for September 15. That day is marked in red on the calendar, as Princess Charlene, 47 years old, will be the main figure.

The important announcement from Monaco Palace is the launch of the charity golf tournament that has become a benchmark. The event will take place on September 15 and 16, 2025, with a combination of glamour, sports, and philanthropy. In addition, it will be organized by the foundation chaired by Princess Charlene, which gives her even more prominence.

Since it was founded in 2019, the tournament organized by Princess Charlene's foundation has brought together celebrities and sponsors. The goal of raising funds for humanitarian causes has had an immediate impact and has been a complete success.

In the inaugural edition, more than 330,000 euros were raised. This made it possible to renovate the municipal pool in La Turbie and launch a five-year educational project in Ghana. All of this was thanks to the courtesy of Monaco Palace and the tremendous effort that the princess puts into her foundation.

This year, the tournament will once again be held at the prestigious Monte-Carlo Golf Club. There, 18 teams will compete, each including a celebrity and three more players. The game format is the classic Scramble, where each team always plays from the best available ball.

As a memorable finale, the tournament will culminate with the famous 19th hole, an iconic moment held at Place du Casino. That final day, during the late afternoon and evening, will allow attendees to test their swing in front of one of the Principality's most symbolic monuments.

The essential role of Princess Charlene at Monaco Palace

Princess Charlene's role goes beyond protocol. Her foundation is dedicated to preventing drownings, promoting swimming, and encouraging education through sports. Since its creation in 2012, the foundation has reached more than one million people in 43 countries.

In addition, Charlene recently revealed the personal story that motivates this commitment. Her cousin died from drowning when he was a child, an episode that deeply marked her and that she channels into this mission to save lives. For this reason, Monaco Palace provides her with everything necessary to give visibility to the organization and raise funds.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The fourth edition of the charity tournament promises to further elevate her commitment. Supported by Monaco Asset Management as the main sponsor, the event once again brings together sports and solidarity.

This tournament also strengthens the image of the Principality as a place where elegance is combined with responsibility. The presence of celebrities, corporate partners, and sports figures brings notoriety and resources to support Princess Charlene's projects. All of this takes place under the institutional umbrella of Monaco Palace, which supports without becoming the main figure.

With everything nearly ready, next week Princess Charlene will experience a truly special moment. Ahead are two days full of solidarity that are expected to be a resounding success.