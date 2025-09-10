Happiness in the royal family thanks to the important news about Princess Leonor

The royal family has experienced great joy in recent days due to news related to Princess Leonor. The anticipation has grown as more details have emerged about this new step in the young heiress's life. This development marks a key milestone on her path toward the role she will play within the Crown.

The news that has filled the royal household with pride is that Princess Leonor will soon debut a historic title she has not used until now. This new title she will assume carries great symbolic weight and reflects the official recognition of her role within the Spanish Crown and her connection to a very special region. In addition, this news coincides with Leonor's preparation to face new educational and official stages.

| Europa Press

Specifically, Leonor will become the new Princess of Viana, a title that will be granted to her soon and that she will bear during her first official visit to the Chartered Community of Navarre. This title was created for the heirs of the former Kingdom of Navarre and, although it had fallen into disuse, it is now regaining prominence with Princess Leonor's arrival. According to Diario de Navarra, this designation is a symbol of historical unity and respect for the traditions of the territory.

A historic return: the title of Princess of Viana returns with Princess Leonor

The princess's official visit to Navarre is scheduled for the end of September, specifically between the 27th and 29th. During these days, the heiress will tour emblematic cities such as Pamplona, Tudela, and Leyre, as well as the municipality of Viana itself, the place that gives the title its name. The young woman will be accompanied by her parents, Felipe VI and Letizia, who were the last to hold this rank.

| Europa Press

This title remained forgotten for years, since previous monarchs did not use it publicly. It was in 1998 when the Viana City Council recalled its existence and then-Prince Felipe began to use it during his visits to the region, thus reviving a historical tradition. Since then, the title has been added to others held by the heir to the throne, such as Prince of Asturias or Prince of Girona, and it has its own awards.

One more step toward Princess Leonor's future reign

Although Leonor's visit to Navarre has not yet been officially confirmed, the news has caused great anticipation among the people of Navarre, who have been waiting for this event since 2014. Back then, Felipe and Letizia visited Viana, an event that highlights the importance of this title and its relationship with the region. Now, this new commitment by Princess Leonor will come at a time when she is immersed in her military training at the Air Academy of San Javier.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The visit to Navarre will be the first official break in Leonor's intense military training. In addition, in October, coinciding with her twentieth birthday, the princess will participate in the Princess of Asturias Awards. This way, this important news brings the young woman one step closer to her future duties as queen, generating happiness and pride throughout the royal family.