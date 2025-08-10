Felipe VI's hobby that Juan Carlos I used to laugh at

The figure of King Felipe VI has become established as that of a calm, prepared monarch—or so they have made people believe—and a meticulous one, the pillar of an institution that has sought to renew itself by force. His public image contrasts with a little-known childhood story that is now coming to light.

Behind the Head of State is a sensitive child with a strong artistic vocation, a side that not only clashed with the standards of royalty but also became a source of deep family wounds.

A revealing biography, "Los hombres de Felipe VI" by journalist José Apezarena, has lifted the veil on this episode, painting an intimate and surprising portrait of the then Prince of Asturias that helps people understand the complex relationship he keeps today with his father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I.

'The dancer' of Zarzuela: the talent that defied the Bourbon mold

In the halls of Zarzuela Palace, far from the spotlight and rigid protocol, young Felipe didn't just dream of being a helicopter pilot. His true passion was in classical dance, tap, and theater. It wasn't just a hobby; the young prince took it very seriously. He would put on tights, put on makeup for performances, and rehearse with a discipline that surprised his teachers at Santa María de los Rosales school.

However, this display of artistic sensitivity didn't find an echo in his father's figure. For Juan Carlos I, a man shaped by military tradition, hunting, and elite sports, the image of his heir tap dancing was more than an eccentricity.

According to witnesses cited by Apezarena, it was an affront to the "Bourbon mold." The mockery didn't take long to arrive. With a tone full of sarcasm, the emeritus began to refer to his son as "the dancer," a nickname that, far from being affectionate, echoed in the palace like a sharp blade. Every laugh from Don Juan Carlos was a public display of disapproval that undermined the young prince's confidence.

Queen Sofía, the refuge of a misunderstood prince

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos I scorned what he considered a "not very masculine" hobby, Felipe found in his mother, Queen Sofía, his greatest ally. It was Doña Sofía who nurtured in him a love for music and the performing arts. Far from seeing it as a weakness, she understood that this sensitivity was a valuable quality. She encouraged him, attended his rehearsals, and applauded each of his performances with genuine pride.

A key moment that illustrates this family dynamic occurred when Felipe, at just eleven years old, played the commander in the play Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña. For his role, he used one of his father's canes without permission.

That gesture, seemingly innocent, became a symbol of silent rebellion. While his mother celebrated his talent, his father saw in it yet another reason for mockery, without understanding that this artistic vocation was shaping the empathetic character and oratory skills that define the monarch today.

The scars of contempt: the origin of a broken relationship

More than four decades later, the almost icy distance that defines the relationship between Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I can't be understood without going back to these childhood wounds. The emotional gap that opened then never closed.

To the contempt for his artistic side were added, over the years, financial scandals, infidelities, and the forced exile of the emeritus, factors that only blew up the remaining bridges between father and son. Not to mention the resentment that Letizia Ortiz feels toward her father-in-law.