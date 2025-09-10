England's royal family surprises with a decision about the Duchess of Kent

The recent loss of the Duchess of Kent has deeply moved the United Kingdom. Amid mourning, the British royal family has taken a step that has drawn attention for its unusual nature. Many have been surprised to learn about the gesture Windsor have made toward the British people following the Duchess's passing.

As Buckingham Palace has confirmed, a rarely seen step has been taken within royal protocol. The royal household has chosen to open a public channel so citizens can express their condolences directly. This gesture, which breaks with the monarchy's traditional distance, has been received with respect and gratitude by the population.

| The Royal Family Web.

The decision, made official just a few hours after the announcement, allows people to send messages of sympathy from the royal family's official website. Through an enabled form, the British public will be able to show their affection and support the family during this delicate time. This type of initiative is not usually activated for members outside the direct line of succession, which highlights the affection she was held in.

The royal family pays tribute to the Duchess of Kent after her passing

The announcement came five days after the death of Catherine, Duchess of Kent, who died last Thursday at the age of 92. The official statement confirmed that the Duchess passed away at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her loved ones. Although the message was brief, it emphasized the appreciation the entire royal family felt for her and her dedication to social and cultural causes.

| ITV Studios

With this decision, the royal household wanted to reflect the affection many Britons felt for the Duchess. Catherine's figure was much loved for her warmth and discretion, qualities that made her a highly respected figure both inside and outside the institution. Her passion for music, her outstanding work in the field of education, and her sensitivity toward young people left a mark that the public now has the opportunity to honor.

Three years after Elizabeth II, the royal family of England strengthens their bond with the people

This gesture also comes at a symbolic moment, three years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In a time marked by the renewal of ties between the monarchy and the people, actions like this reinforce the royal household's willingness to draw closer. Allowing citizens to participate in mourning is, without a doubt, a sign that times have changed, even for such a traditional institution.

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, wife of the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth II's cousin by marriage, devoted much of her life to public service. Although she always kept a low profile, she represented the crown with dignity at numerous events and social projects. Today, she is remembered with respect, and the possibility of paying tribute to her online is yet another recognition of her legacy.