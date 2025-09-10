Excitement at Alejandra Silva's home: Richard Gere has taken the most anticipated step

The love story between Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva began in 2015, when many doubted that their relationship would thrive. Ten years later, the couple have not only shown stability but also a deep mutual commitment.

They got married in 2018 and have two children together, in addition to two others from previous relationships. Far from the media spotlight, they have managed to build a solid family life, based on discretion and a balance between their personal and professional worlds.

| Europa Press

Emotion in Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's home

Richard Gere, who lived in the U.S. for decades, sold his house in Connecticut in 2024 to settle in Madrid with Alejandra. The actor stated that this decision was motivated by his love for his wife and his family environment.

Alejandra, who belongs to a large and very close Galician family, keeps a strong bond with her roots. Since she was a child, she has spent her summers on the coast of A Coruña (A Coruña), a place full of family memories to which she has always been emotionally connected.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Richard Gere has taken the final step

Now, they have taken a new step in their lives: buying a house on Santa Cristina beach, very close to the Silva family's estate in Bastiagueiro. According to Semana magazine, they had been looking for a home in the area with sea views for some time, something uncommon in that area.

After several visits and rejections, they have finally managed to acquire a property that met their expectations. The house, built in the 1920s, is located in a privileged setting facing the beach and surrounded by a large pine forest.

It has a swimming pool and keeps architectural elements typical of its era. The house belonged to a well-known family in the area and the deal was closed for a price close to 10 million euros.

| Europa Press

The location is strategic: just a few yards (metros) from the Silva family's house and only a few minutes' walk along the beach or by road. In addition, it is a quiet residential area but well connected, with access to all services and surrounded by nature.

The actor's arrival at this Galician enclave could even increase the value of the area, which already has an environment highly valued by both locals and visitors. With this new residence, Gere and Silva further strengthen their bond with Galicia.