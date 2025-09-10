It's confirmed: the open secret about Alejandra von Hannover, daughter of Princess Carolina

Alejandra von Hannover, the youngest daughter of Princess Carolina of Monaco, has once again made headlines this week. The niece of Prince Albert of Monaco still keeps unknown aspects that spark great curiosity. Now, one of those rumors that had been circulating for some time seems to have been confirmed, and it has nothing to do with parties, fashion, or official appearances.

Her life has always been torn between the glamour of Monegasque royalty and the discretion that characterizes the von Hannover family. However, her posts on Instagram, where she already has almost 19,000 followers, are revealing an unexpected interest. What is it that truly excites Princess Carolina of Monaco's youngest daughter and that few had ever imagined?

Alejandra von Hannover's great passion is confirmed

Since she was a child, Alejandra has grown up surrounded by culture. This is not surprising if we remember that her sister Charlotte Casiraghi has established herself as an intellectual reference in the Principality, even organizing philosophy cycles at the Monaco Forum. Charlotte's influence has shaped Alejandra, who over the years has been building her own space for interests.

In recent times, her posts have changed in tone. While there used to be plenty of photos of fashion or travel, now there are many images of books, underlined phrases, and literary quotes. This shift has sparked comments among her followers, who perceive that the young woman is opening a new personal chapter.

Now, the open secret surrounding Alejandra von Hannover has already been confirmed. Princess Carolina's daughter is passionate about literature and has started studies related to that field. For months, she has been sharing readings and reflections with her followers.

The place chosen for this new facet doesn't go unnoticed either. Alejandra has revealed that she frequently attends Off-Campus. This is an exclusive café and bookstore located on Boulevard Voltaire, in the heart of the Parisian neighborhood of Le Marais.

Alejandra has blended naturally into this environment. She has often been seen reading for hours at its tables, with notebooks where she underlines and writes down phrases that inspire her. That habit, which she confessed, is that she likes to underline words or phrases that catch her attention for their literary beauty.

Alejandra von Hannover studies political philosophy

Alejandra von Hannover has shown a special interest in female authors. Among her favorites is Eve Babitz, a legendary figure in Californian culture, whose work blends music, art, and narrative with an irreverent style. She has also mentioned her fascination with Joan Didion, one of the great chroniclers of the United States, whose works she has read, such as Miami (1987).

This selection reveals much about her character. Alejandra doesn't limit herself to conventional or academic readings, but seeks out authors who transformed the way of telling reality with their perspective. This choice fits with her interest in courses on film, philosophy, or even ecology, which are part of Off-Campus's regular programming.

There, courses in literature, philosophy, and film are offered, with prices around 33 USD (30 euros) per session. According to the website itself, the idea was born to offer "topics that help understand the world, something even more essential today. In a context where everything evolves rapidly and many topics tend to be polarized."

Among the courses Alejandra has taken, one in philosophy stands out, titled Introduction to the Political Thought of Frantz Fanon. He is a key author in the revolutionary movements of the 1960s and 1970s. This choice shows that she seeks to delve into intellectual issues of great depth, far removed from the superficial image with which many associated her.

Alejandra von Hannover, daughter of Princess Carolina, has confirmed what was an open secret: her great passion for literature. Her studies in Paris reflect a deep interest that connects her with her family's cultural tradition and at the same time reinforces her independence. Will this be the beginning of a more solid path in the world of literature?