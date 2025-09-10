Carlos Alcaraz (US Open winner) drops a bomb and shakes up social media

Carlos Alcaraz has once again left his followers speechless after his recent triumph at the U.S. Open. The Murcian tennis player, who promised to celebrate his victory with an unexpected gesture, has kept his word and surprised on social media with a new side of himself that no one saw coming.

Last Tuesday, through his official Instagram profile, the Spanish champion shared several hints about his current appearance. The images sparked a wave of comments and speculation among his followers, who quickly began to wonder what the surprise he was preparing would finally be. What is the young tennis prodigy really up to?

Carlos Alcaraz keeps his promise and surprises with a radical change of look

This isn't the first time Carlos Alcaraz has played with his image and made headlines for more than just his talent on the court. Before traveling to New York, he put himself in the hands of his older brother, who decided to shave his head completely in an experiment that he himself later described as a fun mistake.

The curious thing is that this radical haircut ended up being an unexpected good luck charm. With that look, Alcaraz conquered the U.S. Open after defeating Jannik Sinner and was crowned once again as world number one. In the subsequent press conference, the Murcian hinted that he had "something even better" in mind to celebrate, without giving any more clues.

The anticipation grew quickly. His followers, who number over 7.8 million on Instagram, threw themselves into trying to guess what the surprise would be. At 22 years old, Alcaraz has become not only a sports icon but also a media figure capable of influencing global trends and conversations.

The Murcian appeared on his social media with several photos in which he played coy. First, with a series of images featuring different hairstyles created with artificial intelligence. Then, with a long blonde wig.

However, the last photo was the one that sparked all the speculation, as it showed Carlos Alcaraz with aluminum foil on his head. This was a clear sign that he was dyeing his hair another color. At that point, it was already apparent that it could be platinum blonde, although the tennis player wanted to keep everything shrouded in mystery.

Carlos Alcaraz's hairdresser reveals his new look

The close relationship with Víctor, his trusted hairdresser, has become evident once again. In the press conference after the U.S. Open final, Alcaraz mentioned him directly. "I'm going to surprise people, he already knows what I'm going to do," he said.

The intrigue was solved shortly after by Víctor himself, who shared the outcome on Instagram. Carlos Alcaraz has dyed his hair platinum blonde. The change is radical, almost white, a bold choice that once again proves his daring character.

"Men dress from the feet up and this guy keeps his word. Number 1 again and a new look. Carlitos Alcaraz, we're crazy," the stylist wrote in a post that quickly racked up thousands of reactions.

The news quickly became a trend, and in just a few hours, the photos of Carlos Alcaraz with platinum blonde hair caused thousands of comments. Many followers applauded his courage and pointed out that not all elite athletes dare to make such radical changes. Others, meanwhile, expressed surprise and joked that the Murcian looked ready to star in a music video.

Carlos Alcaraz has shown once again that he is much more than a U.S. Open champion. His decision to dye his hair platinum blonde has shaken social media and confirms that, besides being number one on the court, he is also number one in the media world. Will this look be a new good luck charm to keep adding titles?