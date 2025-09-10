Buckingham Palace falls silent amid the latest reports about Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace has remained in complete silence. The latest reports about Camilla and King Charles III have surprised public opinion. Expectations have risen with Prince Harry's presence in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex has returned to his country amid rumors and, as with each of his visits, controversy has followed him from the very first moment. His possible meeting with King Charles III has captured all the attention because five years of family estrangement have passed. Many have seen this visit as an opportunity for reconciliation.

During the first two days, Harry has been in the spotlight. Despite Prince William's attempts to take center stage, Diana's younger son has been the focus of the news. Some media outlets have stated that this desired meeting between father and son could be closer than ever.

It comes to light that Camilla is returning to Buckingham Palace

Doubts have increased regarding the whereabouts of the monarch and the queen, and since the beginning of the week, several British media outlets have pointed to their imminent return. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in Scotland, on their traditional summer retreat. However, it has been reported that both have decided to return to London this very week.

The calendar has played a key role because next week, Charles III has important official commitments. Among them, the funeral of the Duchess of Kent and a state visit from former U.S. President Donald Trump. In addition, there is an alleged medical appointment related to his cancer treatment.

The newspaper Daily Mail had already reported it. The king would be back "by midweek." Now, other tabloids such as The Sun and Mirror have confirmed that Charles III and Camilla began their return this very Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace, silent after the latest news about Camilla comes to light

This information has coincided with Harry's presence in the British capital, and the possible encounter between father and son seems inevitable. However, Buckingham Palace hasn't issued any statement, nor has it confirmed or denied the information. Silence has prevailed.

Queen Camilla would also have begun her return journey, but the British Royal Household hasn't wanted to comment. This attitude has fueled even more speculation. It has left the United Kingdom, and the world, waiting for answers.