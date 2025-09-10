Astonishment in England over what happened at King Charles III and Prince Harry's meeting

England has been left stunned after learning what happened at the desired meeting between King Charles III and Prince Harry. The meeting took place at Clarence House. It has marked a turning point in a relationship that has been defined by tension and distance over the past few years.

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom this week. He has done so to fulfill several commitments linked to the charitable foundations where he still serves as a patron.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

His visit has coincided with the third anniversary of the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Since it became known that the Duke of Sussex would set foot on British soil again, rumors have swirled about a possible meeting with his father, Charles III.

Harry and Charles III have met in England after months without seeing each other

British media have speculated for days, with some suggesting they would meet in Windsor. Others have claimed there wouldn't be time between the prince's commitments and the monarch's official events. However, the facts have disproved the most pessimistic rumors.

Finally, King Charles III and Prince Harry have reunited and they have done so after 18 months without seeing each other. The last time they were face to face was in February 2024, shortly after the sovereign's cancer diagnosis was released. Since then, they haven't met in public or in private.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

This week's meeting was brief but significant. Harry arrived at Clarence House after five in the afternoon. There, he was received by his father and they kept a private meeting that lasted exactly 55 minutes.

Harry and Charles III had tea, nothing more. This detail has caused surprise in England, where many expected a deeper conversation after nearly two years without direct contact.

Harry has continued with his schedule in England after seeing Charles III

Once the meeting ended, the prince continued with his charitable schedule and hasn't made any statements. The palace hasn't issued any official statements either. However, it has become known that this meeting was possible thanks to previous meetings between the monarch's and the Duke of Sussex's advisors.

The meeting has caused mixed reactions. Some have considered it a first step toward reconciliation while others have seen it as a missed opportunity. What is certain is that the reunion has taken place and has left England astonished.