Alberto Fernández, the chef who's cooked for Queen Sofía, speaks clearly: 'She is a…'

Doña Sofía has experienced one of the most atypical summers in recent years because her sister's delicate condition, Princess Irene of Greece, has shaped her summer plans. Unlike previous years, she has only been able to spend a few days in Mallorca with her family. However, she has continued to fulfill her institutional commitments, such as her trip to Galicia. The chef who attended to her during that trip has spoken and confessed: "She is a queen who stands out for her humility."

A few days ago, Sofía traveled to Galicia. There, she inaugurated the 28th Food Bank Congress at the Ourense Municipal Auditorium. She made the most of her official stay and also found time to enjoy the local cuisine.

Among other places, she visited the restaurant Casa Alberto. This stop left a mark on both the restaurant staff and its chef, Alberto Fernández. Doña Sofía's visit was a true surprise, and the restaurant quickly shared a photo of that very special moment.

The chef who attended to doña Sofía has spoken about his experience

"We have had the great honor of welcoming Her Majesty Queen Doña Sofía to our home," the chef wrote on his Instagram profile, surprising all his customers. The photo shows Felipe VI's mother in a relaxed evening, surrounded by her team.

The chef has not hidden his excitement. For me, an even greater privilege: having had the opportunity to cook for a truly exceptional woman," he expressed enthusiastically.

Doña Sofía enjoyed a pleasant, relaxed meal in a very warm atmosphere. She gladly accepted the chef's request to capture the moment.

Doña Sofía has shown that she is an example of humility

"She is a queen who, beyond the title, stands out for her humility, manners, warmth, and natural charm," the chef declared. His words reflected deep admiration.

He also wanted to highlight the treatment received from the team accompanying Doña Sofía. "Her presence filled our home with joy, respect, and admiration. Her team, a true example of professionalism and warmth," he added.

The message ended with a sincere thank you: "Thank you, Your Majesty, for your visit and for continuing to represent the best of our values. Long live Spain and long live the Queen!" Without a doubt, Doña Sofía has once again set an example of elegance and simplicity.